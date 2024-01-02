Damian Marley

Medication - your medication makes me high Just be patient - I'm like a patient trying to find Levitation - Run your fingers down my spine Elevation - your medication makes me high, yeah *** Such a short way up and such a long way down Chalice it a bubble like we deh a Ray Town Di way yuh sup’n nuff it haffi way by pound Inna fields of marijuana that is my playground I love you Mary Jane! You're the prettiest of flowers, girl me can't complain When I'm with you I feel so high I rise above the rain And you no do people damage, like that bitch cocaine, no And leave them lonely, feeling only pain Cause your DNA is of the highest strain Your effect is so potent, it's so insane You so gummy and sticky like a plasticine When me grind out your body, only stems remain And to love you is so risky, I might get detained You always keep me flying on the highest plane And anybody know, will always proclaim *** Medication - your medication makes me high Just be patient - I'm like a patient trying to find Levitation - Run your fingers down my spine Elevation - your medication makes me high, hey *** Your leaves of green, your purples and blue Has cured little kids, and old women too And I say to myself, what a wonderful herb And I say to myself, what a wonderful herb *** Look how Babylon so duppy, dem fight you fi years Fi your love whole heap a man serve years Babylon so duppy, dem fight you fi years And now the whole a dem a buy shares You should be a celebrity, amongst any tree Across the seven seas, for your energy But you're an enemy, catching felonies For the remedies in your recipes, whoa *** Medication - your medication makes me high Just be patient - I'm like a patient trying to find Levitation - Run your fingers down my spine Elevation - your medication makes me high, hey *** Ask me how you feel, splendid indeed With a likkle bit a black splendid weed A purest grow indoors, not a stick nor seed And she never force ripe, it was a real slow speed No fertilizer, natural baby feed No cross pollination, she's a real pure breed Cultivated in love and she's not grown for greed She's everything I want and also all I need *** Medication - your medication makes me high Just be patient - I'm like a patient trying to find Levitation - Run your fingers down my spine Elevation - your medication makes me high, hey