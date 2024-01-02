Damian Marley

Medication Şarkı Sözleri
Medication - your medication makes me high
Just be patient - I'm like a patient trying to find
Levitation - Run your fingers down my spine
Elevation - your medication makes me high, yeah
***
Such a short way up and such a long way down
Chalice it a bubble like we deh a Ray Town
Di way yuh sup’n nuff it haffi way by pound
Inna fields of marijuana that is my playground
I love you Mary Jane!
You're the prettiest of flowers, girl me can't complain
When I'm with you I feel so high I rise above the rain
And you no do people damage, like that bitch cocaine, no
And leave them lonely, feeling only pain
Cause your DNA is of the highest strain
Your effect is so potent, it's so insane
You so gummy and sticky like a plasticine
When me grind out your body, only stems remain
And to love you is so risky, I might get detained
You always keep me flying on the highest plane
And anybody know, will always proclaim
***
Medication - your medication makes me high
Just be patient - I'm like a patient trying to find
Levitation - Run your fingers down my spine
Elevation - your medication makes me high, hey
***
Your leaves of green, your purples and blue
Has cured little kids, and old women too
And I say to myself, what a wonderful herb
And I say to myself, what a wonderful herb
***
Look how Babylon so duppy, dem fight you fi years
Fi your love whole heap a man serve years
Babylon so duppy, dem fight you fi years
And now the whole a dem a buy shares
You should be a celebrity, amongst any tree
Across the seven seas, for your energy
But you're an enemy, catching felonies
For the remedies in your recipes, whoa
***
Medication - your medication makes me high
Just be patient - I'm like a patient trying to find
Levitation - Run your fingers down my spine
Elevation - your medication makes me high, hey
***
Ask me how you feel, splendid indeed
With a likkle bit a black splendid weed
A purest grow indoors, not a stick nor seed
And she never force ripe, it was a real slow speed
No fertilizer, natural baby feed
No cross pollination, she's a real pure breed
Cultivated in love and she's not grown for greed
She's everything I want and also all I need
***
Medication - your medication makes me high
Just be patient - I'm like a patient trying to find
Levitation - Run your fingers down my spine
Elevation - your medication makes me high, hey