Damian Marley

Sabali, Sabali, Sabali, yonkontê Sabali, Sabali, Sabali, kiye Ni kêra môgô Sabali, Sabali, Sabali, yonkontê Sabali, Sabali, Sabali, kagni Ni kêra môgô *** Some of the smartest dummies Can’t read the language of Egyptian mummies An’ a fly go a moon And can’t find food for the starving tummies Pay no mind to the youths Cause it’s not like the future depends on it But save the animals in the zoo Cause the chimpanzee dem a make big money This is how the media pillages On the TV the picture is Savages in villages And the scientist still can’t explain the pyramids, huh Evangelists making a living on the videos of ribs of the little kids Stereotyping the image of the images And this is what the image is You buy a khaki pants And all of a sudden you say a Indiana Jones An’ a thief out gold and thief out the scrolls and even the buried bones Some of the worst paparazzis I’ve ever seen and I ever known Put the worst on display so the world can see And that’s all they will ever show So the ones in the west Will never move east And feel like they could be at home Dem get tricked by the beast But a where dem ago flee when the monster is fully grown? Solomonic linage whe dem still can’t defeat and them coulda never clone My spiritual DNA that print in my soul and I will forever Own Lord *** Huh, we born not knowing, are we born knowing all? We growing wiser, are we just growing tall? Can you read thoughts? can you read palms? Huh, can you predict the future? can you see storms, coming? The Earth was flat if you went too far you would fall off Now the Earth is round if the shape change again everybody woulda start laugh The average man can’t prove of most of the things that he chooses to speak of And still won’t research and find out the root of the truth that you seek of Scholars teach in Universities and claim that they’re smart and cunning Tell them find a cure when we sneeze and that’s when their nose start running And the rich get stitched up, when we get cut Man a heal dem broken bones in the bush with the wed mud Can you read signs? can you read stars? Can you make peace? can you fight war? Can you milk cows, even though you drive cars? huh Can you survive, Against All Odds, Now? *** Who wrote the Bible? Who wrote the Qur’an? And was it a lightning storm That gave birth to the earth And then dinosaurs were born? damn Who made up words? who made up numbers? And what kind of spell is mankind under? Everything on the planet we preserve and can it Microwaved it and try it No matter what we’ll survive it What’s hu? what’s man? what’s human? Anything along the land we consuming Eatin’, deletin’, ruin Trying to get paper Gotta have land, gotta have acres So I can sit back like Jack Nicholson Watch niggas play the game like the lakers In a world full of 52 fakers Gypsies, seances, mystical prayers You superstitious? throw salt over your shoulders Make a wish for the day cuz Like somebody got a doll of me Stickin’ needles in my arteries But I can’t feel it Sometimes it’s like ‘pardon me, but I got a real big spirit’ I’m fearless…. I’m fearless Don’t you try and grab hold of my soul It’s like a military soldier since seven years old I held real dead bodies in my arms Felt their body turn cold, oh Why we born in the first place If this is how we gotta go? Damn *** We came to have fun with music The﻿ world is a place of amusement We have a good time doing that. Audience! Patience! Patience is worth everything! Patience! Patience is good. If you love someone, patience is worth everything If you love a man, patience is worth everything If you love a woman, patience is worth everything Patience, patience, patience is good