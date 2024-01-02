Damian Marley

-
Sabali, Sabali, Sabali, yonkontê
Sabali, Sabali, Sabali, kiye
Ni kêra môgô
Sabali, Sabali, Sabali, yonkontê
Sabali, Sabali, Sabali, kagni
Ni kêra môgô
***
Some of the smartest dummies
Can’t read the language of Egyptian mummies
An’ a fly go a moon
And can’t find food for the starving tummies
Pay no mind to the youths
Cause it’s not like the future depends on it
But save the animals in the zoo
Cause the chimpanzee dem a make big money
This is how the media pillages
On the TV the picture is
Savages in villages
And the scientist still can’t explain the pyramids, huh
Evangelists making a living on the videos of ribs of the little kids
Stereotyping the image of the images
And this is what the image is
You buy a khaki pants
And all of a sudden you say a Indiana Jones
An’ a thief out gold and thief out the scrolls and even the buried bones
Some of the worst paparazzis I’ve ever seen and I ever known
Put the worst on display so the world can see
And that’s all they will ever show
So the ones in the west
Will never move east
And feel like they could be at home
Dem get tricked by the beast
But a where dem ago flee when the monster is fully grown?
Solomonic linage whe dem still can’t defeat and them coulda never clone
My spiritual DNA that print in my soul and I will forever Own Lord
***
Huh, we born not knowing, are we born knowing all?
We growing wiser, are we just growing tall?
Can you read thoughts? can you read palms?
Huh, can you predict the future? can you see storms, coming?
The Earth was flat if you went too far you would fall off
Now the Earth is round if the shape change again everybody woulda start laugh
The average man can’t prove of most of the things that he chooses to speak of
And still won’t research and find out the root of the truth that you seek of
Scholars teach in Universities and claim that they’re smart and cunning
Tell them find a cure when we sneeze and that’s when their nose start running
And the rich get stitched up, when we get cut
Man a heal dem broken bones in the bush with the wed mud
Can you read signs? can you read stars?
Can you make peace? can you fight war?
Can you milk cows, even though you drive cars? huh
Can you survive, Against All Odds, Now?
***
Who wrote the Bible? Who wrote the Qur’an?
And was it a lightning storm
That gave birth to the earth
And then dinosaurs were born? damn
Who made up words? who made up numbers?
And what kind of spell is mankind under?
Everything on the planet we preserve and can it
Microwaved it and try it
No matter what we’ll survive it
What’s hu? what’s man? what’s human?
Anything along the land we consuming
Eatin’, deletin’, ruin
Trying to get paper
Gotta have land, gotta have acres
So I can sit back like Jack Nicholson
Watch niggas play the game like the lakers
In a world full of 52 fakers
Gypsies, seances, mystical prayers
You superstitious? throw salt over your shoulders
Make a wish for the day cuz
Like somebody got a doll of me
Stickin’ needles in my arteries
But I can’t feel it
Sometimes it’s like ‘pardon me, but I got a real big spirit’
I’m fearless…. I’m fearless
Don’t you try and grab hold of my soul
It’s like a military soldier since seven years old
I held real dead bodies in my arms
Felt their body turn cold, oh
Why we born in the first place
If this is how we gotta go?
Damn
***
We came to have fun with music
The world is a place of amusement
We have a good time doing that.
Audience!
Patience! Patience is worth everything!
Patience! Patience is good.
If you love someone, patience is worth everything
If you love a man, patience is worth everything
If you love a woman, patience is worth everything
Patience, patience, patience is good
-
Aşk kaç büyümden,
Aşk dön ölümden,
Aşk bir sebepten,
Gel gir dünyama.
***
Aşk dön ölümden,
Bir sebepten, gir dünyama.
Aşk dön ölümden,
Geç tenimden, gel gir dünyama.
***
Aşk vur yürekten,
Aşk yak gönülden,
Aşk geç tenimden,
Gel gir kanıma.
-
Uzun zamandır hasret kaldım yüzüne
Muhtacım inan senin bir tek sözüne
Yalvarsam, ağlasam, kapansam dizine
Döner miyiz yine eski günlere?
***
Uzun zamandır hasret kaldım yüzüne
Muhtacım inan senin bir tek sözüne
Yalvarsam, ağlasam, kapansam dizine
Döner miyiz yine eski günlere?
***
Yine eskisi gibi beraber olsak
Ne olur sanki geçenleri unutsak
Hayat dönse, dünya dursa
Ölüm bile olsa, biz ayrılmasak
***
Söyle buldun mu aradığın aşkı söyle?
Yoksa yalnız mısın sen yine?
Benim gibi boynu bükük
Gözü yaşlı, tek başına
***
Söyle buldun mu aradığın aşkı söyle?
Yoksa yalnız mısın sen yine?
Benim gibi boynu bükük
Gözü yaşlı, tek başına
-
Ne olur aç kapıyı
Yine tat yüreğim acıyı
Yenildik mi biz maziye
Aç kapıyı
***
Darıldık kendimize
Ucu yanmış resmimize
Kaybolan ümidimize
Gençliğimize
***
Yanarım yanarım, gün geçer yanarım
Ah gecelerin hesabını kimlere sorarım
***
Yanarım yanarım ne yapsam yanarım
Ah gecelerin hesabını kimlere sorarım
***
Ne olur aç kapıyı
Yine tat yüreğim acıyı
Yenildik mi biz maziye
Aç kapıyı
***
Yanarım yanarım, gün geçer yanarım
Ah gecelerin hesabını kimlere sorarım
***
Yanarım yanarım ne yapsam yanarım
Ah gecelerin hesabını kimlere sorarım
***
Gecelere sor beni
Gün dediğin nerden bilir ki halimi?
Yalnızlığa sor beni
Yalan aşklar anlatamaz ki halimi
***
Yanarım yanarım, gün geçer yanarım
Ah gecelerin hesabını kimlere sorarım
***
Yanarım yanarım ne yapsam yanarım
Ah gecelerin hesabını kimlere sorarım
-
Önce resimleri duvardan kaldırdım
Çay içtiğin bardağı rafa sakladım
Giydiğin ne varsa bir bir katladım
Bir damla yaş düştü, çok ağlamadım
***
Kokun uçtu gitti açık camlardan
Sevdiğin şarkıyı hiç söylemedim
Korkmuyorum sensiz akşamlardan
Sevdiğimi unut, özleyemedim
***
Sen haylaz rüzgarlar önünde şimdi
Sevdanın yükünü attım omzumdan
Sen sandığım şey belki benim yüreğimdi
İyi ki dönmüşüm yolun başından
Of yolun başından…
***
Önce resimleri duvardan kaldırdım
Çay içtiğin bardağı rafa sakladım
Giydiğin ne varsa bir bir katladım
Bir damla yaş düştü, çok ağlamadım
***
Sen haylaz rüzgarlar önünde şimdi
Sevdanın yükünü attım omzumdan
Sen sandığım şey belki benim yüreğimdi
İyi ki dönmüşüm yolun başından
Of yolun başından…
-
Acı bitti aşk bu defa
Yanıyor içim hala
Yüreğimde can buluyor
Her vuruşunda
***
Bana sorma hiç o günü
Eriyor tenim bedenim
Gecelerce iz sürerek
Aşk bulunmayacak
***
Sorma, sus sorma
Aşkın yıllarca, hoş bir kör tuzak, heyhat
***
Yapma çok yıkıldım, zor avundum
Affet, zor kadındım, gel unuttum gel
***
Yapma çok yıkıldım, zor avundum
Affet, zor kadındım, gel unuttum gel
-
-
-
-
-