Gel Be Gökyüzüm Şarkı Sözleri
Damian Marley
Gel Be Gökyüzüm
Yeah Man...
Jah will be waiting there, We a shout!
Jah will be waiting there
***
In this world of calamity
Dirty looks and grudges and jealousy
And police weh abuse dem authority
Media clowns weh nuh know 'bout variety
Boom!
***
The youngest veteran a go murder dem slow
Ragga muffin sent to call me from the bush bungalow
Unnu watch mek I clear out my voice now Figaro!
Emerge from the darkness with mi big blunt a glow
Mi hammer dem a slam and spectator get low
Some bwoy coulda big like Bam Bam Biggalow
Bust of trigger finger, trigger hand and trigger toe
A two gun mi have mi bust dem inna stereo
Cause
***
I got to keep on walking on the road to Zion, man
We gots to keeps it burning on the road to Zion, man
***
Clean and pure meditation without a doubt
Don't mek dem take you like who dem took out
Jah will be waiting there we a shout
Jah will be waiting there!
In this world of calamity
Dirty looks and grudges and jealousy
And police weh abuse dem authority
Media clowns weh nuh know bout variety
Single parents weh need some charity
Youths weh need some love and prosperity
Instead of broken dreams and tragedy
By any plan and any means and strategy
***
Say!
We got to keep on walking on the road to Zion, man
(Nas: I've been waiting to do this track with you man! Yeah...ha ha)
(Yeah, yeah)
You know (They know)
We got to keep on walking on the road to Zion, man
(Yeah you gotta keep walking y'all,
You gotta keep...)
***
Sometimes I can't help but feel helpless
I'm havin daymares in daytime
Wide awake try to relate
This can't be happenin like I'm in a dream while I'm walkin
Cause what I'm seein is haunting
Human beings like ghost and zombies
President Mugabe holding guns to innocent bodies
In Zimbabwe
They make John Pope seem Godly
Sacrilegious and blasphemous
***
In my lifetime I look back at paths i've walked
Where savages fought and pastors taught
Prostitutes stomp in high heel boots
And badges screaming,"Young black children stop or I will shoot!"
I look back at cooked crack
Plus cars that pass by
Jaguars mad fly
And I'm guilty for materialism
Blacks is still up in the prison Trust that
So save me your sorries, I'm raising an army
Revolutionary warfare with Damian Marley
We sparkin' the ions, marching to Zion
You know how Nas be NYC state of mind I'm in
***
Cause
***
***
***
Ay! say,
***
I got to keep on walking on the road to Zion, man
You know...
We got to keep on walking on the road to Zion, man
Güneş doğdu ama yasta
Mevsimi hep hasta
Yoksun oralarda
***
Bir ses bin yoI olur, anla
Kaybedilen aşka
Bahçeleri gonca
***
Belki affeder bizi
Onca hatıra gibi
***
Gel be gökyüzüm
Kıyıya vurdu aşklarım
Ya beni öIdür ya anla
Nefesim ol, günahı boynuma
***
Gel be gökyüzüm
Kıyıya vurdu aşklarım
Ya beni öIdür ya anla
Nefesim ol, günahı boynuma
***
