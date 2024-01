Damian Marley

I pray thee, I pray thee once again I wonder to be surrounded by ones with such talent You know *** Speak life Live a humble and meek life Ordinary day of the week life Try to search and seek life *** Way up Keep your head up and stay up Even when you sore and pain love Never giving up till its game up Keep your aim up *** And focus Don't concentrate on what's bogus Never sell out for a bonus Handle your bis like grown ups Own up *** It's amazing The way Jah fire keeps blazing That's why I constantly praise him For some of them it's a phase thing So they're gazing *** On the street lights Till dem catch up in street fights 'Cause are pretending they're street wise And put an end to a brief life I feel like *** It's a mystery How we can keep repeating our history Making the same mistakes as our ancestry Seem like all of life lessons missed with It's risky *** So give praises One day you may find your oasis Rise up to the challenge you're faced with Be a pool and creative You'll make it *** Its basics People been doing it for ages Many other cultures and places On the regular basis They're so many cases *** Lets face it (man) Way too much time has been wasted (man) Building military bases Fighting our war with no basis *** Life is sacred And every baby born naked Some a nah gwaan like dem raise big And don't care what they're making They can't take it *** So speak life (man) All this darkness no feel right (man)