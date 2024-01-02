Damian Marley

Out in the streets, they call it murther *** Welcome to Jamrock, camp whe' da' thugs them camp at Two pounds a weed inna van back It inna your hand bag, your knapsack, it inna your back pack The smell a give yah girlfriend contact Some boy nuh know dis, them only come around like tourist On the beach with a few club sodas Bedtime stories, and pose like them name Chuck Norris And don't know the real hardcore Cause Sandals a no 'back-to', da thugs Dem wi do whe' them got to And won't think twice to shot you Don't make them spot you, unless you carry guns a lot too A bare tough thing come at you *** When Trenchtown man stop laugh and block-off traffic Then them wheel and pop off and them start clap it With the pin file dung and it a beat rapid Police come inna jeep and them cant stop it Some say them a playboy, a playboy rabbit Funnyman a get dropped like a bad habit So nobody pose tough if you don't have it Rastafari stands alone! *** Welcome to Jamrock, Welcome to Jamrock Out in the streets, they call it murther! *** Welcome to Jamdown, poor people a dead at random Political violence, can't done! Pure ghost and phantom, the youth Dem get blind by stardom Now the Kings Of Kings a call Old man to Pickney, so wave unno hand if you with me To see the sufferation sicken me Them suit no fit me, to win election them trick we Den them don't do nuttin at all *** Come on let's face it, a ghetto education's basic A most a the youths them waste it And when them waste it, that's when them take da guns and replace it Then them don't stand a chance at all And that's why a nuff little youth have up some fat matic With the extra magazine inna them back pocket And a bleach a night time inna some black jacket All who not lock glocks, them a lock rocket Then will full you up a current like a short circuit Dem a run a roadblock which part the cops block it And from now till a morning not stop clock it If them run outta rounds a bruck back ratchet *** Welcome to Jamrock (Southside, Northside) Welcome to Jamrock (East Coast, West Coast, huh, yo) Welcome to Jamrock (Cornwall, Middlesex and Surrey) Hey! Welcome to Jamrock *** Out in the streets, they call it murther!!! *** Jamaica Jamaica! Jamaica Jamaica! Now! Jamaica Jamaica! Yo! Jamaica Jamaica! Welcome to Jamrock, Welcome to Jamrock