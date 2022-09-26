David Bowie

Doo doo doo-doo doo doo doo doo Doo doo doo-doo doo doo doo doo Doo doo doo-doo doo doo doo doo *** You've got your mother in a whirl Acele eden bir annen var She's not sure if you're a boy or a girl Erkek misin kız mı emin bile değil Hey babe, your hair's alright Hey bebek, saçın güzel Hey babe, let's go out tonight Hey bebek, bu gece dışarı çıkalım You like me, and I like it all Beni seviyorsun ve ben hepsini We like dancing and we look divine Dans etmeyi severiz ve çok güzel görünürüz You love bands when they're playing hard Sert çaldıklarında grupları seversin You want more and you want it fast Daha fazla istersin ve hızlı istersin They put you down, they say I'm wrong Seni bastırırlar, hatalı olduğumu söylerler You tacky thing, you put them on Seni salak şey, sen onları bastır *** Rebel Rebel, you've torn your dress Asi asi, elbiseni kopardın Rebel Rebel, your face is a mess Asi asi, yüzün karmakarışık Rebel Rebel, how could they know? Asi asi, nereden bilebilirlerdi? Hot tramp, I love you so! Seksi serseri, seviyorum seni! *** Don't ya? Sen de? Doo doo doo-doo doo doo doo doo *** You've got your mother in a whirl Acele eden bir annen var She's not sure if you're a boy or a girl Erkek misin kız mı emin bile değil Hey babe, your hair's alright Hey bebek, saçın güzel Hey babe, let's go out tonight Hey bebek, bu gece dışarı çıkalım You like me, and I like it all Beni seviyorsun ve ben hepsini We like dancing and we look divine Dans etmeyi severiz ve çok güzel görünürüz You love bands when they're playing hard Sert çaldıklarında grupları seversin You want more and you want it fast Daha fazla istersin ve hızlı istersin They put you down, they say I'm wrong Seni bastırırlar, hatalı olduğumu söylerler You tacky thing, you put them on Seni salak şey, sen onları bastır *** Rebel Rebel, you've torn your dress Asi asi, elbiseni kopardın Rebel Rebel, your face is a mess Asi asi, yüzün karmakarışık Rebel Rebel, how could they know? Asi asi, nereden bilebilirlerdi? Hot tramp, I love you so! Seksi serseri, seviyorum seni! Don't ya? Sen de? Oh? *** Doo doo doo-doo doo doo doo doo Doo doo doo-doo doo doo doo doo *** Rebel Rebel, you've torn your dress Asi asi, elbiseni kopardın Rebel Rebel, your face is a mess Asi asi, yüzün karmakarışık Rebel Rebel, how could they know? Asi asi, nereden bilebilirlerdi? Hot tramp, I love you so! Seksi serseri, seviyorum seni! *** You've torn your dress, your face is a mess elbiseni kopardın, yüzün mahvolmuş You can't get enough, but enough ain't the test Yeterince alamazsın ama yeter sınav değil You've got your transmission and your live wire Ulaştırman var ve telle yaşıyorsun You got your cue line and a handful of ludes İşaret çizgin var ve avuç dolusu hapın You wanna be there when they count up the dudes Dostları sayarken orada olmak istiyorsun And I love your dress Ve elbiseni sevdim You're a juvenile success Sen genç bir başarısın Because your face is a mess Çünkü yüzün karmakarışık So how could they know? E nasıl bilebilirlerdi? I said, how could they know? Dedim ki, nasıl bilebilirlerdi? *** So what you wanna know Bilmek istiyorsun o zaman Calamity's child, chi-chile, chi-chile Bela çocuğu, chi-chile, chi-chile Where'd you wanna go? Nereye gitmek istiyorsun? What can I do for you? Looks like you've been there too Senin için ne yapayım? Sen de burdaydın demek 'Cause you've torn your dress Çünkü elbiseni kopardın And your face is a mess Ve yüzün karmakarışık Oh, your face is a mess Oh, yüzün karmakarışık Oh, oh, so how could they know? Oh, oh, nasıl bilebilirlerdi? Eh, eh, how could they know? Eh, eh, nasıl bilebilirlerdi? Eh, eh