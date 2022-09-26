David Bowie

Doo doo doo-doo doo doo doo doo
Doo doo doo-doo doo doo doo doo
Doo doo doo-doo doo doo doo doo
***
You've got your mother in a whirl
Acele eden bir annen var
She's not sure if you're a boy or a girl
Erkek misin kız mı emin bile değil
Hey babe, your hair's alright
Hey bebek, saçın güzel
Hey babe, let's go out tonight
Hey bebek, bu gece dışarı çıkalım
You like me, and I like it all
Beni seviyorsun ve ben hepsini
We like dancing and we look divine
Dans etmeyi severiz ve çok güzel görünürüz
You love bands when they're playing hard
Sert çaldıklarında grupları seversin
You want more and you want it fast
Daha fazla istersin ve hızlı istersin
They put you down, they say I'm wrong
Seni bastırırlar, hatalı olduğumu söylerler
You tacky thing, you put them on
Seni salak şey, sen onları bastır
***
Rebel Rebel, you've torn your dress
Asi asi, elbiseni kopardın
Rebel Rebel, your face is a mess
Asi asi, yüzün karmakarışık
Rebel Rebel, how could they know?
Asi asi, nereden bilebilirlerdi?
Hot tramp, I love you so!
Seksi serseri, seviyorum seni!
***
Don't ya?
Sen de?
Doo doo doo-doo doo doo doo doo
***
You've got your mother in a whirl
Acele eden bir annen var
She's not sure if you're a boy or a girl
Erkek misin kız mı emin bile değil
Hey babe, your hair's alright
Hey bebek, saçın güzel
Hey babe, let's go out tonight
Hey bebek, bu gece dışarı çıkalım
You like me, and I like it all
Beni seviyorsun ve ben hepsini
We like dancing and we look divine
Dans etmeyi severiz ve çok güzel görünürüz
You love bands when they're playing hard
Sert çaldıklarında grupları seversin
You want more and you want it fast
Daha fazla istersin ve hızlı istersin
They put you down, they say I'm wrong
Seni bastırırlar, hatalı olduğumu söylerler
You tacky thing, you put them on
Seni salak şey, sen onları bastır
***
Rebel Rebel, you've torn your dress
Asi asi, elbiseni kopardın
Rebel Rebel, your face is a mess
Asi asi, yüzün karmakarışık
Rebel Rebel, how could they know?
Asi asi, nereden bilebilirlerdi?
Hot tramp, I love you so!
Seksi serseri, seviyorum seni!
Don't ya?
Sen de?
Oh?
***
Doo doo doo-doo doo doo doo doo
Doo doo doo-doo doo doo doo doo
***
Rebel Rebel, you've torn your dress
Asi asi, elbiseni kopardın
Rebel Rebel, your face is a mess
Asi asi, yüzün karmakarışık
Rebel Rebel, how could they know?
Asi asi, nereden bilebilirlerdi?
Hot tramp, I love you so!
Seksi serseri, seviyorum seni!
***
You've torn your dress, your face is a mess
elbiseni kopardın, yüzün mahvolmuş
You can't get enough, but enough ain't the test
Yeterince alamazsın ama yeter sınav değil
You've got your transmission and your live wire
Ulaştırman var ve telle yaşıyorsun
You got your cue line and a handful of ludes
İşaret çizgin var ve avuç dolusu hapın
You wanna be there when they count up the dudes
Dostları sayarken orada olmak istiyorsun
And I love your dress
Ve elbiseni sevdim
You're a juvenile success
Sen genç bir başarısın
Because your face is a mess
Çünkü yüzün karmakarışık
So how could they know?
E nasıl bilebilirlerdi?
I said, how could they know?
Dedim ki, nasıl bilebilirlerdi?
***
So what you wanna know
Bilmek istiyorsun o zaman
Calamity's child, chi-chile, chi-chile
Bela çocuğu, chi-chile, chi-chile
Where'd you wanna go?
Nereye gitmek istiyorsun?
What can I do for you? Looks like you've been there too
Senin için ne yapayım? Sen de burdaydın demek
'Cause you've torn your dress
Çünkü elbiseni kopardın
And your face is a mess
Ve yüzün karmakarışık
Oh, your face is a mess
Oh, yüzün karmakarışık
Oh, oh, so how could they know?
Oh, oh, nasıl bilebilirlerdi?
Eh, eh, how could they know?
Eh, eh, nasıl bilebilirlerdi?
Eh, eh