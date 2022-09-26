David Bowie

I, I wish you could swim Like the dolphins, like dolphins can swim Though nothing, nothing will keep us together We can beat them, for ever and ever Oh we can be Heroes, just for one day *** Keşke yüzebilseydin. Yunuslar gibi, yunuslar gibi yüzebilir Hiçbir şey olmasa da, hiçbir şey bizi bir arada tutamaz Onları sonsuza dek yenebiliriz. Oh, kahraman olabiliriz, sadece bir gün için *** I, I will be king And you, you will be queen Though nothing will drive them away We can be Heroes, just for one day We can be us, just for one day *** Ben, ben Kral olacağım Ve sen, kraliçe olacaksın Hiçbir şey onları uzaklaştıramaz. Sadece bir günlüğüne kahraman olabiliriz. Sadece bir günlüğüne biz olabiliriz. *** I, I can remember (I remember) Standing, by the wall (by the wall) And the guns shot above our heads (over our heads) And we kissed, as though nothing could fall (nothing could fall) And the shame was on the other side Oh we can beat them, for ever and ever Then we could be Heroes, just for one day *** Ben, hatırlıyorum (hatırlıyorum) Ayakta, duvarın yanında (duvarın yanında) Ve silahlar başımızın üstünde ateş etti (başımızın üstünde) Ve öpüştük, sanki hiçbir şey düşemezmiş gibi (hiçbir şey düşemez) Ve utanç diğer taraftaydı Oh, onları sonsuza dek yenebiliriz. O zaman kahraman olabiliriz., sadece bir gün için *** We can be Heroes We can be Heroes We can be Heroes Just for one day We can be Heroes *** Kahraman olabiliriz Kahraman olabiliriz Kahraman olabiliriz Sadece bir gün için Kahraman olabiliriz *** We're nothing, and nothing will help us Maybe we're lying, then you better not stay But we could be safer, just for one day *** Biz bir hiçiz ve hiçbir şey bize yardım edemez Belki de yalan söylüyoruzdur., o zaman kalmasan iyi edersin. Olabilir ama biz daha güvenli, sadece bir gün için *** Oh-oh-oh-ohh, oh-oh-oh-ohh, just for one day *** Oh-oh-oh-ohh, oh-oh-oh-ohh, sadece bir gün için