David Bowie

I, I wish you could swim
Like the dolphins, like dolphins can swim
Though nothing,
nothing will keep us together
We can beat them, for ever and ever
Oh we can be Heroes,
just for one day
***
Keşke yüzebilseydin.
Yunuslar gibi, yunuslar gibi yüzebilir
Hiçbir şey olmasa da,
hiçbir şey bizi bir arada tutamaz
Onları sonsuza dek yenebiliriz.
Oh, kahraman olabiliriz,
sadece bir gün için
***
I, I will be king
And you, you will be queen
Though nothing will drive them away
We can be Heroes, just for one day
We can be us, just for one day
***
Ben, ben Kral olacağım
Ve sen, kraliçe olacaksın
Hiçbir şey onları uzaklaştıramaz.
Sadece bir günlüğüne kahraman olabiliriz.
Sadece bir günlüğüne biz olabiliriz.
***
I, I can remember (I remember)
Standing, by the wall (by the wall)
And the guns shot above our heads
(over our heads)
And we kissed,
as though nothing could fall
(nothing could fall)
And the shame was on the other side
Oh we can beat them, for ever and ever
Then we could be Heroes,
just for one day
***
Ben, hatırlıyorum (hatırlıyorum)
Ayakta, duvarın yanında (duvarın yanında)
Ve silahlar başımızın üstünde ateş etti
(başımızın üstünde)
Ve öpüştük,
sanki hiçbir şey düşemezmiş gibi
(hiçbir şey düşemez)
Ve utanç diğer taraftaydı
Oh, onları sonsuza dek yenebiliriz.
O zaman kahraman olabiliriz.,
sadece bir gün için
***
We can be Heroes
We can be Heroes
We can be Heroes
Just for one day
We can be Heroes
***
Kahraman olabiliriz
Kahraman olabiliriz
Kahraman olabiliriz
Sadece bir gün için
Kahraman olabiliriz
***
We're nothing, and nothing will help us
Maybe we're lying,
then you better not stay
But we could be safer,
just for one day
***
Biz bir hiçiz ve hiçbir şey bize yardım edemez
Belki de yalan söylüyoruzdur.,
o zaman kalmasan iyi edersin.
Olabilir ama biz daha güvenli,
sadece bir gün için
***
Oh-oh-oh-ohh, oh-oh-oh-ohh,
just for one day
***
Oh-oh-oh-ohh, oh-oh-oh-ohh,
sadece bir gün için