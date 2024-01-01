Las Vegas Şarkı Sözleri
Dean Martin Las Vegas şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Dean Martin Las Vegas şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Las Vegas sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
I don't care if the sun don't shine
I do my drinking in the evening time
When I'm in Las Vegas
You can sit in the sun and camp
I get my color from a sun ray lamp
When I'm in Las Vegas
***
I love the laughs and love the life, there's fun of every kind
Next time I come I'll bring my wife, I'll do that if I lose my mind
A wife in Vegas take my advice
It's like going to China with a sack of rice
But I love Las Vegas
***
I love Vegas in the summer
Mmm, I love it in thе fall
I love Vegas, when I say that it's a gassеr, yeah
I love Vegas like it's Egypt and I am Nasser
I, I love Vegas every moment
Ooh, it's my favorite atmosphere
I love Vegas
Why, oh, why do I love Vegas?
Because my money's here
***
I love Vegas when I'm winning
Mmm, I love it when I lose
I love Vegas, like the army loves it's manuals
I love Vegas, like Sinatra loves Jack Daniels
I, I love Vegas every moment
For Mr. Entratter I must cheer
Oh, I, I love Vegas
Ach du lieber do I love Vegas
Because my blood is here
***
Mmm, I love Vegas when I'm loaded
I love Vegas when I am not
I love Vegas, just like Kruschev loves being indignant
More than even my wife Jeannie loves being pregnant
***
I, I love Vegas every moment
When I leave I shed a tear
Oh, I love Vegas
Jesus Christ, do I love Vegas
I'll make it, make it good and clear
It's because my girl's right here
***
Thank you, thank you very much