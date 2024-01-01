Dean Martin

I don't care if the sun don't shine I do my drinking in the evening time When I'm in Las Vegas You can sit in the sun and camp I get my color from a sun ray lamp When I'm in Las Vegas *** I love the laughs and love the life, there's fun of every kind Next time I come I'll bring my wife, I'll do that if I lose my mind A wife in Vegas take my advice It's like going to China with a sack of rice But I love Las Vegas *** I love Vegas in the summer Mmm, I love it in thе fall I love Vegas, when I say that it's a gassеr, yeah I love Vegas like it's Egypt and I am Nasser I, I love Vegas every moment Ooh, it's my favorite atmosphere I love Vegas Why, oh, why do I love Vegas? Because my money's here *** I love Vegas when I'm winning Mmm, I love it when I lose I love Vegas, like the army loves it's manuals I love Vegas, like Sinatra loves Jack Daniels I, I love Vegas every moment For Mr. Entratter I must cheer Oh, I, I love Vegas Ach du lieber do I love Vegas Because my blood is here *** Mmm, I love Vegas when I'm loaded I love Vegas when I am not I love Vegas, just like Kruschev loves being indignant More than even my wife Jeannie loves being pregnant *** I, I love Vegas every moment When I leave I shed a tear Oh, I love Vegas Jesus Christ, do I love Vegas I'll make it, make it good and clear It's because my girl's right here *** Thank you, thank you very much