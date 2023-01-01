Demi Lovato

Are you ready? Ha! *** It's time for me to take it I'm the boss right now Not gonna fake it Not when you go down 'Cause this is my game And you better come to play *** I used to hold my freak back Now I'm letting go I make my own choice Bitch, I run this show So leave the lights on No, you can't make me behave *** Uh, huh, huh So you say I'm complicated That I must be out my mind But you've had me underrated Rated, rated *** Uh, huh, huh What's wrong with being What's wrong with being What's wrong with being confident? *** Uh, huh, huh What's wrong with being What's wrong with being What's wrong with being confident? Uh, huh, huh *** It's time to get the chains out Is your tongue tied up? 'Cause this is my ground And I'm dangerous And you can get off But it's all 'bout me tonight (Tonight) *** Uh, huh, huh So you say I'm complicated That I must be out my mind But you've had me underrated Rated, rated *** Uh, huh, huh What's wrong with being What's wrong with being What's wrong with being confident? *** Uh, huh, huh (Yeah) What's wrong with being (Yeah) What's wrong with being (Yeah) What's wrong with being confident? *** Uh, huh, huh (Yeah) What's wrong with being (Yeah) What's wrong with being (Yeah) What's wrong with being confident? *** Uh, huh, huh (Yeah) What's wrong with being (Yeah) What's wrong with being (Yeah) What's wrong with being confident? *** Uh, huh, huh Uh, huh Hey Uh, huh, huh, yeah *** So you say I'm complicated But you've had me underrated You need not... (Uh, huh, huh) *** What's wrong with being (Yeah) What's wrong with being (What's wrong with being) What's wrong with being confident? *** Uh, huh, huh What's wrong with being (Yeah) What's wrong with being (Yeah) What's wrong with being confident? (Oh, yeah) *** Uh, huh, huh What's wrong with being (Yeah) What's wrong with being (What's wrong with being) What's wrong with being confident? *** Uh, huh, huh (Yeah) What's wrong with being (Yeah) What's wrong with being (Yeah) What's wrong with being confident? Confident