Cool for the Summer Şarkı Sözleri
Demi Lovato
Cool for the Summer
Tell me what you want, what you like, it's okay
I'm a little curious too
Tell me if it's wrong, if it's right, I don't care
I can keep a secret, can you?
***
Got my mind on your body and your body on my mind
Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite
Don't tell your mother
Kiss one another
Die for each other
We're cool for the summer
***
Take me down into your paradise
Don't be scared, 'cause I'm your body type
Just something that we wanna try
'Cause you and I, we're cool for the summer
***
Tell me if I won, if I did, what's my prize?
I just wanna play with you too
Even if they judge, fuck it, I'll do the time
I just wanna have some fun with you
***
Got my mind on your body and your body on my mind
Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite
Don't tell your mother
Kiss one another
Die for each other
We're cool for the summer
***
Take me down into your paradise
Don't be scared, 'cause I'm your body type
Just something that we wanna try
'Cause you and I, we're cool for the summer
***
We're cool for the summer
We're cool for the summer
***
Shh, don't tell your mother
***
Got my mind on your body and your body on my mind
Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite
(Take me down)
***
Take me down into your paradise
Don't be scared, 'cause I'm your body type
Just something that we wanna try (wanna try)
'Cause you and I (you and I)
We're cool for the summer
***
We're cool for the summer
(Don't be scared)
'Cause I'm your body type (just something)
Just something that we wanna try
'Cause you and I (you and I)
We're cool for the summer
***
We're cool for the summer