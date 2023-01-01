Demi Lovato

Tell me what you want, what you like, it's okay I'm a little curious too Tell me if it's wrong, if it's right, I don't care I can keep a secret, can you? *** Got my mind on your body and your body on my mind Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite Don't tell your mother Kiss one another Die for each other We're cool for the summer *** Take me down into your paradise Don't be scared, 'cause I'm your body type Just something that we wanna try 'Cause you and I, we're cool for the summer *** Tell me if I won, if I did, what's my prize? I just wanna play with you too Even if they judge, fuck it, I'll do the time I just wanna have some fun with you *** Got my mind on your body and your body on my mind Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite Don't tell your mother Kiss one another Die for each other We're cool for the summer *** Take me down into your paradise Don't be scared, 'cause I'm your body type Just something that we wanna try 'Cause you and I, we're cool for the summer *** We're cool for the summer We're cool for the summer *** Shh, don't tell your mother *** Got my mind on your body and your body on my mind Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite (Take me down) *** Take me down into your paradise Don't be scared, 'cause I'm your body type Just something that we wanna try (wanna try) 'Cause you and I (you and I) We're cool for the summer *** We're cool for the summer (Don't be scared) 'Cause I'm your body type (just something) Just something that we wanna try 'Cause you and I (you and I) We're cool for the summer *** We're cool for the summer