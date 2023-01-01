Demi Lovato

Hey Fonsi
Oh no (qué pasa Demi)
Hmm
Hey yeah
***
Tengo en esta historia algo que confesar
Ya entendí muy bien qué fue lo que pasó
Y aunque duela tanto, tengo que aceptar
Que tú no eres la mala, que el malo soy yo
***
No me conociste nunca de verdad
Ya se fue la magia que te enamoró
Y es que no quisiera estar en tu lugar
Porque tu error solo fue conocerme
***
No eres tú, no eres tú, no eres tú, soy yo (soy yo)
No te quiero hacer sufrir
Es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así)
Échame la culpa
***
No eres tú, no eres tú, no eres tú, soy yo (soy yo)
No te quiero hacer sufrir
Es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así)
Échame la culpa
***
Ok
I don't really, really wanna fight anymore
I don't really, really wanna fake it no more
Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be
So come and put the blame on me, yeah
***
I don't really, really wanna fight anymore
I don't really, really wanna fake it no more
Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be
So come and put the blame on me, yeah
***
No eres tú, no eres tú, no eres tú, soy yo (soy yo)
No te quiero hacer sufrir
Es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así)
Échame la culpa
***
No eres tú, no eres tú, no eres tú, soy yo (soy yo)
No te quiero hacer sufrir
Es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así)
Échame la culpa
***
Solamente te falta un beso
Solamente te falta un beso
Ese beso que siempre te prometí
Échame la culpa
***
Solamente te falta un beso
Solamente te falta un beso
Ese beso que siempre te prometí
Échame la culpa
***
Ok
I don't really, really wanna fight anymore
I don't really, really wanna fake it no more
Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be
So come and put the blame on me, yeah
***
I don't really, really wanna fight anymore
I don't really, really wanna fake it no more
Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be
So come and put the blame on me, yeah
***
No eres tú, no eres tú, no eres tú, soy yo (soy yo)
No te quiero hacer sufrir
Es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así)
Échame la culpa
***
No eres tú, no eres tú, no eres tú, soy yo (soy yo)
No te quiero hacer sufrir
Es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así)
Échame la culpa
***
Solamente te falta un beso
Solamente te falta un beso
Ese beso que siempre te prometí
Échame la culpa
***
Solamente te falta un beso
Solamente te falta un beso
Ese beso que siempre te prometí
Échame la culpa