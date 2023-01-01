Demi Lovato

Hey Fonsi Oh no (qué pasa Demi) Hmm Hey yeah *** Tengo en esta historia algo que confesar Ya entendí muy bien qué fue lo que pasó Y aunque duela tanto, tengo que aceptar Que tú no eres la mala, que el malo soy yo *** No me conociste nunca de verdad Ya se fue la magia que te enamoró Y es que no quisiera estar en tu lugar Porque tu error solo fue conocerme *** No eres tú, no eres tú, no eres tú, soy yo (soy yo) No te quiero hacer sufrir Es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así) Échame la culpa *** No eres tú, no eres tú, no eres tú, soy yo (soy yo) No te quiero hacer sufrir Es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así) Échame la culpa *** Ok I don't really, really wanna fight anymore I don't really, really wanna fake it no more Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be So come and put the blame on me, yeah *** I don't really, really wanna fight anymore I don't really, really wanna fake it no more Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be So come and put the blame on me, yeah *** No eres tú, no eres tú, no eres tú, soy yo (soy yo) No te quiero hacer sufrir Es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así) Échame la culpa *** No eres tú, no eres tú, no eres tú, soy yo (soy yo) No te quiero hacer sufrir Es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así) Échame la culpa *** Solamente te falta un beso Solamente te falta un beso Ese beso que siempre te prometí Échame la culpa *** Solamente te falta un beso Solamente te falta un beso Ese beso que siempre te prometí Échame la culpa *** Ok I don't really, really wanna fight anymore I don't really, really wanna fake it no more Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be So come and put the blame on me, yeah *** I don't really, really wanna fight anymore I don't really, really wanna fake it no more Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be So come and put the blame on me, yeah *** No eres tú, no eres tú, no eres tú, soy yo (soy yo) No te quiero hacer sufrir Es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así) Échame la culpa *** No eres tú, no eres tú, no eres tú, soy yo (soy yo) No te quiero hacer sufrir Es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así) Échame la culpa *** Solamente te falta un beso Solamente te falta un beso Ese beso que siempre te prometí Échame la culpa *** Solamente te falta un beso Solamente te falta un beso Ese beso que siempre te prometí Échame la culpa