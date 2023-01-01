Demi Lovato

The day I first met you You told me you never fall in love But now that I get you I know fear is what it really was *** Now here we are so close yet so far How did I pass the test? When will you realize Baby I'm not like the rest *** Don't wanna break your heart Wanna give your heart a break I know your scared it's wrong Like you might make a mistake There's just one life to live And there's no time to wait to waste So let me give your heart a break Give your heart a break Let me give your heart a break Your heart a break *** Oh yeah yeah *** A Sunday you went home alone There were tears in your eyes I called your cell phone, my love But you did not reply *** The world is ours if you want it We can take it, if you just take my hand There's no turning back now Baby try to understand *** Don't wanna break your heart Wanna give your heart a break I know you're scared it's wrong Like you might make a mistake There's just one life to live And there's no time to wait to waste So let me give your heart a break Give your heart a break Let me give your heart a break Your heart a break There's just so much you can take Give your heart a break Let me give your heart a break Your heart a break *** Oh yeah yeah *** When your lips are on my lips And our hearts beat as one But you slip out of my fingertips Every time you run *** Don't wanna break your heart Wanna give your heart a break I know your scared it's wrong Like you might make a mistake There's just one life to live And there's no time to wait to waste So let me give your heart a break 'Cause you been hurt before I can see it in your eyes You try to smile it away Some things you can't disguise *** Don't wanna break your heart Baby I can erase the ache, the ache So let me give your heart a break Give your heart a break Let me give your heart a break Your heart a break There's just so much you can take Give your heart a break Let me give your heart a break Your heart a break *** The day I first met you You told me you never fall in love