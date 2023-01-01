Give Your Heart A Break Şarkı Sözleri
Demi Lovato Give Your Heart A Break şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Demi Lovato Give Your Heart A Break şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Give Your Heart A Break sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Demi Lovato
Give Your Heart A Break
Tüm Şarkıları
-
The day I first met you
You told me you never fall in love
But now that I get you
I know fear is what it really was
***
Now here we are so close yet so far
How did I pass the test?
When will you realize
Baby I'm not like the rest
***
Don't wanna break your heart
Wanna give your heart a break
I know your scared it's wrong
Like you might make a mistake
There's just one life to live
And there's no time to wait to waste
So let me give your heart a break
Give your heart a break
Let me give your heart a break
Your heart a break
***
Oh yeah yeah
***
A Sunday you went home alone
There were tears in your eyes
I called your cell phone, my love
But you did not reply
***
The world is ours if you want it
We can take it, if you just take my hand
There's no turning back now
Baby try to understand
***
Don't wanna break your heart
Wanna give your heart a break
I know you're scared it's wrong
Like you might make a mistake
There's just one life to live
And there's no time to wait to waste
So let me give your heart a break
Give your heart a break
Let me give your heart a break
Your heart a break
There's just so much you can take
Give your heart a break
Let me give your heart a break
Your heart a break
***
Oh yeah yeah
***
When your lips are on my lips
And our hearts beat as one
But you slip out of my fingertips
Every time you run
***
Don't wanna break your heart
Wanna give your heart a break
I know your scared it's wrong
Like you might make a mistake
There's just one life to live
And there's no time to wait to waste
So let me give your heart a break
'Cause you been hurt before
I can see it in your eyes
You try to smile it away
Some things you can't disguise
***
Don't wanna break your heart
Baby I can erase the ache, the ache
So let me give your heart a break
Give your heart a break
Let me give your heart a break
Your heart a break
There's just so much you can take
Give your heart a break
Let me give your heart a break
Your heart a break
***
The day I first met you
You told me you never fall in love