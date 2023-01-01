Demi Lovato

Putting my defenses up 'Cause I don't wanna fall in love If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack *** Never put my love out on the line Never said yes to the right guy Never had trouble getting what I want But when it comes to you, I'm never good enough When I don't care, I can play 'em like a Ken doll Won't wash my hair, then make 'em bounce like a basketball *** But you make me wanna act like a girl Paint my nails and wear high heels Yes, you make me so nervous that I just can't hold your hand *** You make me glow But I cover up, won't let it show So I'm putting my defenses up 'Cause I don't wanna fall in love If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack I think I'd have a heart attack I think I'd have a heart attack *** Never break a sweat for the other guys When you come around, I get paralyzed And every time I try to be myself It comes out wrong like a cry for help It's just not fair, pain's more trouble than love is worth I gasp for air, it feels so good, but you know it hurts *** But you make me wanna act like a girl Paint my nails and wear perfume for you Make me so nervous that I just can't hold your hand *** You make me glow But I cover up, won't let it show So I'm putting my defenses up 'Cause I don't wanna fall in love If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack I think I'd have a heart attack I think I'd have a heart attack *** The feelings got lost in my lungs They're burning, I'd rather be numb (rather be numb) And there's no one else to blame (no one else to blame) So scared, I take off, and I run I'm flying too close to the sun And I burst into fla-fla-flames *** You make me glow But I cover up, won't let it show So I'm putting my defenses up 'Cause I don't wanna fall in love If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack I think I'd have a heart attack (heart attack) I think I'd have a heart attack-tack I think I'd have a heart attack (oh, I think I'd have a heart attack) I think I'd have a heart attack