Demi Lovato

Heart Attack Şarkı Sözleri
Putting my defenses up
'Cause I don't wanna fall in love
If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack
***
Never put my love out on the line
Never said yes to the right guy
Never had trouble getting what I want
But when it comes to you, I'm never good enough
When I don't care, I can play 'em like a Ken doll
Won't wash my hair, then make 'em bounce like a basketball
***
But you make me wanna act like a girl
Paint my nails and wear high heels
Yes, you make me so nervous that I just can't hold your hand
***
You make me glow
But I cover up, won't let it show
So I'm putting my defenses up
'Cause I don't wanna fall in love
If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack
I think I'd have a heart attack
I think I'd have a heart attack
***
Never break a sweat for the other guys
When you come around, I get paralyzed
And every time I try to be myself
It comes out wrong like a cry for help
It's just not fair, pain's more trouble than love is worth
I gasp for air, it feels so good, but you know it hurts
***
But you make me wanna act like a girl
Paint my nails and wear perfume for you
Make me so nervous that I just can't hold your hand
***
You make me glow
But I cover up, won't let it show
So I'm putting my defenses up
'Cause I don't wanna fall in love
If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack
I think I'd have a heart attack
I think I'd have a heart attack
***
The feelings got lost in my lungs
They're burning, I'd rather be numb (rather be numb)
And there's no one else to blame (no one else to blame)
So scared, I take off, and I run
I'm flying too close to the sun
And I burst into fla-fla-flames
***
You make me glow
But I cover up, won't let it show
So I'm putting my defenses up
'Cause I don't wanna fall in love
If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack
I think I'd have a heart attack (heart attack)
I think I'd have a heart attack-tack
I think I'd have a heart attack (oh, I think I'd have a heart attack)
I think I'd have a heart attack