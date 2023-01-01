Demi Lovato

Let it go, let it go Can't hold it back anymore Let it go, let it go Turn my back, and slam the door *** The snow blows white on the mountain tonight Not a footprint to be seen A kingdom of isolation, and it looks like I'm the queen The wind is howling like the swirling storm inside Couldn't keep it in Heaven knows I tried *** Don't let them in, don't let them see Be the good girl, you always have to be Conceal, don't feel, don't let them know Well, now they know *** Let it go, let it go Can't hold it back anymore Let it go, let it go Turn my back and slam the door *** And here I stand And here I'll stay Let it go, let it go The cold never bothered me anyway *** It's funny how some distance makes everything seem small And the fears that once controlled me, can't get to me at all Up here in the cold, thin air I finally can breathe I know I left a life behind, but I'm too relieved to grieve *** Let it go, let it go Can't hold it back anymore Let it go, let it go Turn my back, and slam the door *** And here I stand And here I'll stay Let it go, let it go The cold never bothered me anyway *** Standing frozen in the life I've chosen You won't find me, the past is so behind me Buried in the snow *** Let it go, let it go Can't hold it back anymore Let it go, let it go Turn my back and slam the door *** And here I stand And here I'll stay Let it go, let it go The cold never bothered me anyway *** Let it go, go, nah-nah Here I stand Let it go, let it go Let it go