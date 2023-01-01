Let It Go Şarkı Sözleri
Demi Lovato Let It Go şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Demi Lovato Let It Go şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Let It Go sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Let it go, let it go
Can't hold it back anymore
Let it go, let it go
Turn my back, and slam the door
***
The snow blows white on the mountain tonight
Not a footprint to be seen
A kingdom of isolation, and it looks like I'm the queen
The wind is howling like the swirling storm inside
Couldn't keep it in
Heaven knows I tried
***
Don't let them in, don't let them see
Be the good girl, you always have to be
Conceal, don't feel, don't let them know
Well, now they know
***
Let it go, let it go
Can't hold it back anymore
Let it go, let it go
Turn my back and slam the door
***
And here I stand
And here I'll stay
Let it go, let it go
The cold never bothered me anyway
***
It's funny how some distance makes everything seem small
And the fears that once controlled me, can't get to me at all
Up here in the cold, thin air I finally can breathe
I know I left a life behind, but I'm too relieved to grieve
***
Let it go, let it go
Can't hold it back anymore
Let it go, let it go
Turn my back, and slam the door
***
And here I stand
And here I'll stay
Let it go, let it go
The cold never bothered me anyway
***
Standing frozen in the life I've chosen
You won't find me, the past is so behind me
Buried in the snow
***
Let it go, let it go
Can't hold it back anymore
Let it go, let it go
Turn my back and slam the door
***
And here I stand
And here I'll stay
Let it go, let it go
The cold never bothered me anyway
***
Let it go, go, nah-nah
Here I stand
Let it go, let it go
Let it go