Demi Lovato

You wanna play, you wanna stay, you wanna have it all
You started messin' with my head until I hit the wall
Maybe I should've known
Maybe I should've known
That you would walk, you would walk out the door, hey
***
Said we we're done and met someone and brought it in my face
Cut to the part, she broke you're heart, and then she ran away
I guess you should've known
I guess you should've known
That I would talk, I would talk
***
But even if the stars and moon collide
I never want you back into my life
You can take your words and all your lies
Oh, oh, oh, I really don't care
***
Even if the stars and moon collide
I never want you back into my life
You can take your words and all your lies
Oh, oh, oh, I really don't care
Oh, oh, oh, I really don't care
***
I can't believe I ever stayed up writing songs about you
You don't deserve to know the way I used to think about you
Oh no, not anymore
Oh no, not anymore
You had your shot, had your shot, but you let go
***
Now if we meet out on the street I won't be running scared
I'll walk right up to you, and put one finger in the air
And make you understand
And make you understand
You had your chance, had your chance
***
But even if the stars and moon collide
I never want you back into my life
You can take your words and all your lies
Oh, oh, oh, I really don't care
***
Even if the stars and moon collide
I never want you back into my life
You can take your words and all your lies
Oh, oh, oh, I really don't care
Oh, oh, oh, I really don't care
***
Yeah, listen up
***
Hey, hey, never look back
Dumb struct boy, ego intact
Look boy, why you so mad?
Second guessin', but should've hit that
***
Hey Demi, you picked the wrong lover
Should've picked that one, he's cuter than the other
I just wanna laugh 'cause you're tryna be a hipster
Kick em' to the curb, take a polaroid picture
***
But even if the stars and moon collide
I never want you back into my life
You can take your words and all your lies
Oh, oh, oh, I really don't care
***
Even if the stars and moon collide
I never want you back into my life
You can take your words and all your lies
Oh, oh, oh, I really don't care
Oh, oh, oh, I really don't care