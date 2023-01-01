Demi Lovato

You wanna play, you wanna stay, you wanna have it all You started messin' with my head until I hit the wall Maybe I should've known Maybe I should've known That you would walk, you would walk out the door, hey *** Said we we're done and met someone and brought it in my face Cut to the part, she broke you're heart, and then she ran away I guess you should've known I guess you should've known That I would talk, I would talk *** But even if the stars and moon collide I never want you back into my life You can take your words and all your lies Oh, oh, oh, I really don't care *** Even if the stars and moon collide I never want you back into my life You can take your words and all your lies Oh, oh, oh, I really don't care Oh, oh, oh, I really don't care *** I can't believe I ever stayed up writing songs about you You don't deserve to know the way I used to think about you Oh no, not anymore Oh no, not anymore You had your shot, had your shot, but you let go *** Now if we meet out on the street I won't be running scared I'll walk right up to you, and put one finger in the air And make you understand And make you understand You had your chance, had your chance *** But even if the stars and moon collide I never want you back into my life You can take your words and all your lies Oh, oh, oh, I really don't care *** Even if the stars and moon collide I never want you back into my life You can take your words and all your lies Oh, oh, oh, I really don't care Oh, oh, oh, I really don't care *** Yeah, listen up *** Hey, hey, never look back Dumb struct boy, ego intact Look boy, why you so mad? Second guessin', but should've hit that *** Hey Demi, you picked the wrong lover Should've picked that one, he's cuter than the other I just wanna laugh 'cause you're tryna be a hipster Kick em' to the curb, take a polaroid picture *** But even if the stars and moon collide I never want you back into my life You can take your words and all your lies Oh, oh, oh, I really don't care *** Even if the stars and moon collide I never want you back into my life You can take your words and all your lies Oh, oh, oh, I really don't care Oh, oh, oh, I really don't care