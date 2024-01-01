Demi Lovato

Now I'm out here lookin' like revenge Feelin' like a ten, the best I've ever been And, yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this But it gets worse (Wait a minute) Now you're out here lookin' like regret Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get And, yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this But it gets worse (Wait a minute) *** Now, payback is a bad bitch and baby, I'm the baddest You fuckin' with a savage, can't have this, can't have this (Ah) And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah *** Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry) Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry) Bein' so bad got me feelin' so good Showin' you up like I knew that I would Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry) Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry) Feelin' inspired 'cause the tables have turned Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns *** Baby, fineness is the way to kill Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill And, yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things Bet right now this stings (Wait a minute) 'Cause the grass is greener under me Bright as Technicolor, I can tell that you can see And, yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this But it gets worse (Wait a minute) *** Now, payback is a bad bitch and baby, I'm the baddest You fuckin' with a savage, can't have this, can't have this (Ah) And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah *** Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry) Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry) Bein' so bad got me feelin' so good Showin' you up like I knew that I would Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry) Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry) Feelin' inspired 'cause the tables have turned Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns *** Talk that talk, baby Better walk, better walk that walk, baby If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby Better walk, better walk that walk, baby, ah, yeah Talk that talk, baby Better walk, better walk that walk, baby If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby Better walk, better walk that walk, baby (Oh, yeah, yeah) *** Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry) Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry) Bein' so bad got me feelin' so good Showin' you up like I knew that I would Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry) Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry, sorry) Feelin' inspired 'cause the tables have turned (Have turned) Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns (So sorry, not sorry, not sorry)