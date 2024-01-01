Demi Lovato

Now I'm out here lookin' like revenge
Feelin' like a ten, the best I've ever been
And, yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (Wait a minute)
Now you're out here lookin' like regret
Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get
And, yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (Wait a minute)
***
Now, payback is a bad bitch and baby, I'm the baddest
You fuckin' with a savage, can't have this, can't have this (Ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah
***
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Bein' so bad got me feelin' so good
Showin' you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feelin' inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
***
Baby, fineness is the way to kill
Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill
And, yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things
Bet right now this stings (Wait a minute)
'Cause the grass is greener under me
Bright as Technicolor, I can tell that you can see
And, yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (Wait a minute)
***
Now, payback is a bad bitch and baby, I'm the baddest
You fuckin' with a savage, can't have this, can't have this (Ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah
***
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Bein' so bad got me feelin' so good
Showin' you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feelin' inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
***
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby, ah, yeah
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby (Oh, yeah, yeah)
***
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Bein' so bad got me feelin' so good
Showin' you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry, sorry)
Feelin' inspired 'cause the tables have turned (Have turned)
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns (So sorry, not sorry, not sorry)