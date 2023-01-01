Demi Lovato

Stone cold, stone cold You see me standing, but I'm dying on the floor Stone cold, stone cold Maybe if I don't cry, I won't feel anymore *** Stone cold, baby God knows I try to feel Happy for you Know that I am, even if I Can't understand, I'll take the pain Give me the truth, me and my heart We'll make it through If happy is her, I'm happy for you *** Stone cold, stone cold You're dancing with her, while I'm staring at my phone Stone cold, stone cold I was your amber, but now she's your shade of gold *** Stone cold, baby God knows I try to feel Happy for you Know that I am, even if I Can't understand, I'll take the pain Give me the truth, me and my heart We'll make it through If happy is her, I'm happy for you *** Don't wanna be stone cold, stone I wish I could mean this, but here's my goodbye Oh, I'm happy for you Know that I am, even if I Can't understand If happy is her If happy is her I'm happy for you