Demi Lovato

Stone Cold Şarkı Sözleri
-
Stone cold, stone cold
You see me standing, but I'm dying on the floor
Stone cold, stone cold
Maybe if I don't cry, I won't feel anymore
***
Stone cold, baby
God knows I try to feel
Happy for you
Know that I am, even if I
Can't understand, I'll take the pain
Give me the truth, me and my heart
We'll make it through
If happy is her, I'm happy for you
***
Stone cold, stone cold
You're dancing with her, while I'm staring at my phone
Stone cold, stone cold
I was your amber, but now she's your shade of gold
***
Stone cold, baby
God knows I try to feel
Happy for you
Know that I am, even if I
Can't understand, I'll take the pain
Give me the truth, me and my heart
We'll make it through
If happy is her, I'm happy for you
***
Don't wanna be stone cold, stone
I wish I could mean this, but here's my goodbye
Oh, I'm happy for you
Know that I am, even if I
Can't understand
If happy is her
If happy is her
I'm happy for you