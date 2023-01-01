Demi Lovato

Oh no, here we go again
Fighting over what I said
I'm sorry, yeah I'm sorry
Bad at love, no, I'm not good at this
But I can't say I'm innocent
Not hardly, but I'm sorry
***
And all my friends, they know and it's true
I don't know who I am without you
I got it bad, baby
Got it bad
***
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone on days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone
On days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, can you hear my heart say
Ooohhhh, ooh
No, you ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
***
And I hope I never see the day
That you move on and be happy without me
Without me
What's my hand without your heart to hold?
I don't know what I'm living for
If I'm living without you
***
All my friends, they know and it's true
I don't know who I am without you
I've got it bad, baby
I got it bad
***
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone on days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone
On days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, can you hear my heart say
Ooohhhh, ooh
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
My heart's like
Ooooh, ooh
No, you ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
***
Everything I need
Is standing in front of me
I know that we will be alright, alright, yeah
Through the ups and downs
Baby, I'ma stick around
I promise we will be alright, alright
***
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone on days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone
On days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, can you hear my heart say
Ooohhhh, ooh
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
***
My heart's like
Ooooh, ooh
Everything I need
Is standing right in front of me
I know that we will be alright, alright, yeah