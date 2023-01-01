Demi Lovato

Oh no, here we go again Fighting over what I said I'm sorry, yeah I'm sorry Bad at love, no, I'm not good at this But I can't say I'm innocent Not hardly, but I'm sorry *** And all my friends, they know and it's true I don't know who I am without you I got it bad, baby Got it bad *** Oh, tell me you love me I need someone on days like this, I do On days like this Oh, tell me you love me I need someone On days like this, I do On days like this Oh, can you hear my heart say Ooohhhh, ooh No, you ain't nobody 'til you got somebody You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody *** And I hope I never see the day That you move on and be happy without me Without me What's my hand without your heart to hold? I don't know what I'm living for If I'm living without you *** All my friends, they know and it's true I don't know who I am without you I've got it bad, baby I got it bad *** Oh, tell me you love me I need someone on days like this, I do On days like this Oh, tell me you love me I need someone On days like this, I do On days like this Oh, can you hear my heart say Ooohhhh, ooh You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody My heart's like Ooooh, ooh No, you ain't nobody 'til you got somebody You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody *** Everything I need Is standing in front of me I know that we will be alright, alright, yeah Through the ups and downs Baby, I'ma stick around I promise we will be alright, alright *** Oh, tell me you love me I need someone on days like this, I do On days like this Oh, tell me you love me I need someone On days like this, I do On days like this Oh, can you hear my heart say Ooohhhh, ooh You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody *** My heart's like Ooooh, ooh Everything I need Is standing right in front of me I know that we will be alright, alright, yeah