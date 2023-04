Demi Lovato

This is a story that I have never told I gotta get this off my chest to let it go I need to take back the light inside you stole You're a criminal And you steal like you're a pro' *** All the pain and the truth I wear like a battle wound So ashamed, so confused I was broken and bruised *** Now I'm a warrior Now I've got thicker skin I'm a warrior I'm stronger than I've ever been And my armor, is made of steel, you can't get in I'm a warrior And you can never hurt me again *** Out of the ashes, I'm burning like a fire You can save your apologies You're nothing but a liar I've got shame, I've got scars But I will never show I'm a survivor In more ways than you know *** 'Cause all the pain and the truth I wear like a battle wound So ashamed, so confused I'm not broken or bruised *** 'Cause now I'm a warrior Now I've got thicker skin I'm a warrior I'm stronger than I've ever been And my armor, is made of steel, you can't get in I'm a warrior And you can never hurt me *** There's a part of me I can't get back A little girl grew up too fast All it took was once, I'll never be the same *** Now I'm taking back my life today Nothing left that you can say 'Cause you are never gonna take the blame anyway *** Now I'm a warrior I've got thicker skin I'm a warrior I'm stronger than I've ever been And my armor, is made of steel, you can't get in I'm a warrior And you can never hurt me again *** No-oh, ooh, yeah, yeah, yeah You can never hurt me again