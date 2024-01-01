Every Way Than I Can Şarkı Sözleri
Demir Demirkan
Every Way Than I Can
I feel you're movin' on a different cause
Makin' a way for a distant course
You say you love me and you roll your eyes
Turn to stare at the empty skies
***
I thought it was over and we passed all that
All we've done is to pass back to frame number one
C'mon now, now
I wanna show you all again what it would be like
Just let go and let me love you
***
Every way that I can
I'll try to make you love me again
Every way that I can
I'll give you all my love and then
Every way that I can
I'll cry, I'll die, make you mine again
***
Hold me closer, oh, so good
You make me feel just like I should
I know whatcha thinkin', uh-huh, good
Now the rest of the world is overruled
***
Tell me whatcha see in other girls all around
Come on closer and tell me whatcha don't find here
C'mon now, now
I wanna give you everything you've been missin' out
Just let go and let me love you
***
Every way that I can
I'll try to make you love me again
Every way that I can
I'll give you all my love and then
Every way that I can
I'll cry, I'll die, make you mine again
***
I'm in love with you, I'll do all you want me to
You make me wanna, huh-huh
Make me wanna, huh-hu-huh
I'm in love with you, I'll do all you want me to
You make me wanna, huh-huh
Make me wanna, uh-uh-uh
Nothing in the world that could stop me, no sir
Nothing in the world that could stop me, no sir
No, no, no, no, no
***
Every way that I can
I'll try to make you love me again
Every way that I can
I'll give you all my love and then
Every way that I can
I'll give you all my love and then
Every way that I can
I'll cry, I'll die, make you mine again