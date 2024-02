Depeche Mode

Reach out, touch faith *** Your own personal Jesus Someone to hear your prayers Someone who cares Your own personal Jesus Someone to hear your prayers Someone who's there *** Feeling unknown And you're all alone Flesh and bone By the telephone Lift up the receiver I'll make you a believer *** Take second best Put me to the test Things on your chest You need to confess I will deliver You know I'm a forgiver *** Reach out, touch faith Reach out, touch faith *** Your own personal Jesus Someone to hear your prayers Someone who cares Your own personal Jesus Someone to hear your prayers Someone who's there *** Feeling unknown And you're all alone Flesh and bone By the telephone Lift up the receiver I'll make you a believer I will deliver You know I'm a forgiver *** Reach out, touch faith *** Your own personal Jesus *** Reach out, touch faith Reach out, touch faith Reach out, touch faith (Reach out, reach out) Reach out, touch faith Reach out and touch faith