Dima Bilan

Even when the thunder and storm begins I'll be standing strong like a tree in the wind Nothing's gonna move this mountain Or change my direction I'm falling off that sky and I'm all alone The courage that's inside gonna break my fall Nothing's gonna dim my light within *** But if I keep going on It will never be impossible, not today *** Cause I've got something to believe in As long as I'm breathing There is not a limit to what I can dream Cause I've got something to believe in Mission to keep climbing Nothing else can stop me if I just believe And I believe in me *** Even when the world tries to pull me down Tell me that I can't, try to turn me around I wont let them put my fire out, without love *** But if I keep going on It will never be impossible, not today *** Cause I've got something to believe in As long as I'm breathing There is not a limit to what I can dream Cause I've got something to believe in Mission to keep climbing Nothing else can stop me if I just believe And I believe: *** I can do it all Open every door Turn unthinkable to reality You will see- I can do it all and more! *** Believing As long as I'm breathing There is not a limit to what I can dream Believing Mission to keep climbing Nothing else can stop me if I just believe And I believe in me.