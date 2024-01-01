Dima Bilan

Believe Şarkı Sözleri
Even when the thunder and storm begins
I'll be standing strong like a tree in the wind
Nothing's gonna move this mountain
Or change my direction
I'm falling off that sky and I'm all alone
The courage that's inside gonna break my fall
Nothing's gonna dim my light within
***
But if I keep going on
It will never be impossible, not today
***
Cause I've got something to believe in
As long as I'm breathing
There is not a limit to what I can dream
Cause I've got something to believe in
Mission to keep climbing
Nothing else can stop me if I just believe
And I believe in me
***
Even when the world tries to pull me down
Tell me that I can't, try to turn me around
I wont let them put my fire out, without love
***
But if I keep going on
It will never be impossible, not today
***
Cause I've got something to believe in
As long as I'm breathing
There is not a limit to what I can dream
Cause I've got something to believe in
Mission to keep climbing
Nothing else can stop me if I just believe
And I believe:
***
I can do it all
Open every door
Turn unthinkable to reality
You will see- I can do it all and more!
***
Believing
As long as I'm breathing
There is not a limit to what I can dream
Believing
Mission to keep climbing
Nothing else can stop me if I just believe
And I believe in me.