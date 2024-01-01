Dizzy Gillespie

… Grab your coat Grab your hat, baby Leave your worries on the doorstep Just direct your feet On the sunny side of the street … Can't you hear that pitter-pat, baby? The happy tune is your step Life can be so sweet On the sunny side of the street … I used to walk in the shade With those blues on parade, oh But I'm not afraid, baby My Rover Crossed over, yes … If I never have a cent, baby I'd be rich as Rock-a-fellow, yes Gold dust at my feet On the sunny side of the street … And get yo' coat Grab your hat Leave your worries on the doorstep Just direct your feet On the sunny side of the street Bah-boo-zah-zuh-yan, an … Can't you hear that pitter-pat? Oh, the happy tune is your step, yes Life could be so sweet, oh On the sunny side of the street … I used to walk in the shade Yes, with those blues on parade Now, mama, nah, I'm not afraid, baby Adoh, boo doh, bee-dee-deez Baz-teh, baba-yuh-yes … And if I never have a cent I'll be rich as Rock-a-fellow, babe With gold dust at my feet On the sunny side of the street