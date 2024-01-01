On The Sunny Side Of The Street Şarkı Sözleri
Dizzy Gillespie
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
… Grab your coat
Grab your hat, baby
Leave your worries on the doorstep
Just direct your feet
On the sunny side of the street
… Can't you hear that pitter-pat, baby?
The happy tune is your step
Life can be so sweet
On the sunny side of the street
… I used to walk in the shade
With those blues on parade, oh
But I'm not afraid, baby
My Rover
Crossed over, yes
… If I never have a cent, baby
I'd be rich as Rock-a-fellow, yes
Gold dust at my feet
On the sunny side of the street
… And get yo' coat
Grab your hat
Leave your worries on the doorstep
Just direct your feet
On the sunny side of the street
Bah-boo-zah-zuh-yan, an
… Can't you hear that pitter-pat?
Oh, the happy tune is your step, yes
Life could be so sweet, oh
On the sunny side of the street
… I used to walk in the shade
Yes, with those blues on parade
Now, mama, nah, I'm not afraid, baby
Adoh, boo doh, bee-dee-deez
Baz-teh, baba-yuh-yes
… And if I never have a cent
I'll be rich as Rock-a-fellow, babe
With gold dust at my feet
On the sunny side of the street