Wo-oh, oh-oh *** Báilame como si fuera la última vez Y enséñame ese pasito que no sé Un besito bien suavecito, bebé Taki taki Taki taki, rumba *** Wo-oh, oh-oh Hi Music Hi Flow (DJ Snake!) *** Báilame como si fuera la última vez Y enséñame ese pasito que no sé Un besito bien suavecito, bebé Taki taki Taki taki *** Taki taki, quieres un besito o un ñaqui Booty explota como Nagasaki Prende los motores, Kawasaki Que la disco está llena y llegaron los Anunnakis No le baje, el booty sobresale de tu traje No trajo pantiesito pa' que el nene no trabaje Es que yo me sé lo que ella cree que ella se sabe Cuenta que no quiere pero me tiene espionaje (eh-eh) El booty sobresale de tu traje No trajo pantiesito pa' que el nene no trabaje Es que yo me sé lo que ella cree que ella se sabe Cuenta que no quiere pero me tiene espionaje (eh-eh) *** Báilame como si fuera la última vez Y enséñame ese pasito que no sé Un besito bien suavecito, bebé Taki taki Taki taki, rumba Wo-oh, oh-oh Hi Music Hi Flow *** Bardi (Cardi) He say he wanna touch it, and tease it, and squeeze it While my piggy bank is hungry, my nigga, you need to feed it If the text ain't freaky, I don't wanna read it And just to let you know this punani is undefeated, ay He say he really want to see me more I said we should have a date, where? At the Lamborghini store I'm kinda scary, hard to read, I'm like a ouija board But I'ma boss, bitch, who you gonna leave me for? You hoes got no class, you bitches is broke still I'll be talkin' cash while I'm poppin' my gold grill (uh) I'm a hoe, rich bitch and I work like I'm broke still (Cardi) But they love be so fake, but they hate be so real (uh) El booty sobresale de mi traje No traje pantiesito pa' que el nene no trabaje Es que yo me sé lo que tú cree que tú no sabe Dice que no quiere pero se quiere comer el equipaje *** Báilame como si fuera la última vez Y enséñame ese pasito que no sé Un besito bien suavecito, bebé Taki taki Taki taki, rumba Wo-oh, oh-oh *** DJ Snake Careful when you come through my way My body already know how to play Work it, keep it tight every day And I, I, I know you need a taste When I ooh, you're fallin' in love Give a little ooh-ooh, get it well done Dancing on my ooh, make your girl wanna run We keep moving 'til the sun come up Porque I am the party, yo soy fiesta Blow out your candles, have a siesta You can try pero no one can stop me What my taki taki wants, yeah, my taki taki gets, uh *** Báilame como si fuera la última vez Y enséñame ese pasito que no sé Un besito bien suavecito, bebé Taki taki Taki taki, rumba Wo-oh, oh-oh Hi Music Hi Flow Taki taki Taki taki