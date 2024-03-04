Wo-oh, oh-oh
***
Báilame como si fuera la última vez
Y enséñame ese pasito que no sé
Un besito bien suavecito, bebé
Taki taki
Taki taki, rumba
***
Wo-oh, oh-oh
Hi Music Hi Flow (DJ Snake!)
***
***
Taki taki, quieres un besito o un ñaqui
Booty explota como Nagasaki
Prende los motores, Kawasaki
Que la disco está llena y llegaron los Anunnakis
No le baje, el booty sobresale de tu traje
No trajo pantiesito pa' que el nene no trabaje
Es que yo me sé lo que ella cree que ella se sabe
Cuenta que no quiere pero me tiene espionaje (eh-eh)
El booty sobresale de tu traje
No trajo pantiesito pa' que el nene no trabaje
Es que yo me sé lo que ella cree que ella se sabe
Cuenta que no quiere pero me tiene espionaje (eh-eh)
***
***
Bardi (Cardi)
He say he wanna touch it, and tease it, and squeeze it
While my piggy bank is hungry, my nigga, you need to feed it
If the text ain't freaky, I don't wanna read it
And just to let you know this punani is undefeated, ay
He say he really want to see me more
I said we should have a date, where? At the Lamborghini store
I'm kinda scary, hard to read, I'm like a ouija board
But I'ma boss, bitch, who you gonna leave me for?
You hoes got no class, you bitches is broke still
I'll be talkin' cash while I'm poppin' my gold grill (uh)
I'm a hoe, rich bitch and I work like I'm broke still (Cardi)
But they love be so fake, but they hate be so real (uh)
El booty sobresale de mi traje
No traje pantiesito pa' que el nene no trabaje
Es que yo me sé lo que tú cree que tú no sabe
Dice que no quiere pero se quiere comer el equipaje
***
DJ Snake
Careful when you come through my way
My body already know how to play
Work it, keep it tight every day
And I, I, I know you need a taste
When I ooh, you're fallin' in love
Give a little ooh-ooh, get it well done
Dancing on my ooh, make your girl wanna run
We keep moving 'til the sun come up
Porque I am the party, yo soy fiesta
Blow out your candles, have a siesta
You can try pero no one can stop me
What my taki taki wants, yeah, my taki taki gets, uh
***
