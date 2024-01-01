By Walk on by Walk on by Walk on by Walk on by *** Yeah, bitch, I said what I said I'd rather be famous instead (walk on by) I let all that get to my head I don't care, I paint the town red (walk on by) Bitch, I said what I said I'd rather be famous instead (walk on by) I let all that get to my head I don't care, I paint the town red (walk on by) *** Mm, she the devil She a bad lil' bitch, she a rebel (walk on by) She put her foot to the pedal It'll take a whole lot for me to settle (walk on by) Mm, she the devil She a bad lil' bitch, she a rebel (walk on by) She put her foot to the pedal It'll take a whole lot for me (yeah) to settle (walk on by) *** Yeah, said my happiness is all of your misery I put good dick all in my kidneys (walk on by) This Margiel' don't come with no jealousy My illness don't come with no remedy (walk on by) I am so much fun without Hennessy They just want my love and my energy (walk on by) You can't talk no shit without penalties Bitch, I'm in yo' shit if you send for me (walk on by) *** I'm going to glow up one more time Trust me, I have magical foresight (walk on by) You gon' see me sleepin' in courtside You gon' see me eatin' ten more times (walk on by) Ugh, you can't take that bitch nowhere Ugh, I look better with no hair (walk on by) Ugh, ain't no sign I can't smoke here Ugh (yeah), gimme the chance and I'll go there (walk on by) *** Yeah, bitch, I said what I said I'd rather be famous instead (walk on by) I let all that get to my head I don't care, I paint the town red (walk on by) Bitch, I said what I said I'd rather be famous instead (walk on by) I let all that get to my head I don't care, I paint the town red (walk on by) *** Mm, she the devil She a bad lil' bitch, she a rebel (walk on by) She put her foot to the pedal It'll take a whole lot for me to settle (walk on by) Mm, she the devil She a bad lil' bitch, she a rebel (walk on by) She put her foot to the pedal It'll take a whole lot (yeah) for me to settle (walk on by) *** Yeah, said pop make money, now you try, bitch You could use a revamp with a new vibe, sis (walk on by) I don't need a big feature or a new sidekick I don't need a new fan 'cause my boo like it (walk on by) I don't need to wear a wig to make you like it I'm a two-time bitch, you ain't knew I'd win? (Walk on by) Throw a shot like you tryna have a food fight then All my opps waitin' for me to be you, I bet (walk on by) *** Said I got drive, I don't need a car Money really all that we fiendin' for (walk on by) I'm doin' things they ain't seen before Fans ain't dumb, but extremists are (walk on by) I'm a demon lord Fall off what? I ain't seen the horse (walk on by) Called your bluff, better cite the source Fame ain't somethin' that I need no more (walk on by) *** 'Cause, bitch, I said what I said I'd rather be famous instead (walk on by) I let all that get to my head I don't care, I paint the town red (walk on by) Bitch, I said what I said I'd rather be famous instead (walk on by) I let all that get to my head I don't care, I paint the town red (walk on by) *** Mm, she the devil She a bad lil' bitch, she a rebel (walk on by) She put her foot to the pedal It'll take a whole lot for me to settle (walk on by) Mm, she the devil She a bad lil' bitch, she a rebel (walk on by) She put her foot to the pedal It'll take a whole lot for me to settle (walk on by) *** Walk on by Walk on by Walk on by Walk on by