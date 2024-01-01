By
***
Yeah, bitch, I said what I said
I'd rather be famous instead (walk on by)
I let all that get to my head
I don't care, I paint the town red (walk on by)
Bitch, I said what I said
I'd rather be famous instead (walk on by)
I let all that get to my head
I don't care, I paint the town red (walk on by)
***
Mm, she the devil
She a bad lil' bitch, she a rebel (walk on by)
She put her foot to the pedal
It'll take a whole lot for me to settle (walk on by)
Mm, she the devil
She a bad lil' bitch, she a rebel (walk on by)
She put her foot to the pedal
It'll take a whole lot for me (yeah) to settle (walk on by)
***
Yeah, said my happiness is all of your misery
I put good dick all in my kidneys (walk on by)
This Margiel' don't come with no jealousy
My illness don't come with no remedy (walk on by)
I am so much fun without Hennessy
They just want my love and my energy (walk on by)
You can't talk no shit without penalties
Bitch, I'm in yo' shit if you send for me (walk on by)
***
I'm going to glow up one more time
Trust me, I have magical foresight (walk on by)
You gon' see me sleepin' in courtside
You gon' see me eatin' ten more times (walk on by)
Ugh, you can't take that bitch nowhere
Ugh, I look better with no hair (walk on by)
Ugh, ain't no sign I can't smoke here
Ugh (yeah), gimme the chance and I'll go there (walk on by)
***
***
***
Yeah, said pop make money, now you try, bitch
You could use a revamp with a new vibe, sis (walk on by)
I don't need a big feature or a new sidekick
I don't need a new fan 'cause my boo like it (walk on by)
I don't need to wear a wig to make you like it
I'm a two-time bitch, you ain't knew I'd win? (Walk on by)
Throw a shot like you tryna have a food fight then
All my opps waitin' for me to be you, I bet (walk on by)
***
Said I got drive, I don't need a car
Money really all that we fiendin' for (walk on by)
I'm doin' things they ain't seen before
Fans ain't dumb, but extremists are (walk on by)
I'm a demon lord
Fall off what? I ain't seen the horse (walk on by)
Called your bluff, better cite the source
Fame ain't somethin' that I need no more (walk on by)
***
***
***
