Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so
***
It's been a long time since you fell in love
You ain't coming out your shell, you really ain't been yourself
Tell me what must I do (do tell, my love)
'Cause luckily I'm good at reading
I wouldn't bug him, but he won't stop cheesin'
And we can dance all day around it
If you front then I'll be bouncing
If you want it scream and shout it, babe
Before I leave you dry
***
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so (yeah)
***
Let me check my chest, my breath right quick (ha)
He ain't never seen it in a dress like this (ah)
He ain't never even been impressed like this
Prolly why I got him quiet on the set like zip
Like it, love it, need it bad
Take it, own it, steal it, fast
Boy, stop playing, grab my ass
Why you actin' like you shy?
Shut it, save it, keep it, pushin'
Why you beating 'round the bush?
And knowing you want all this woman
Never knock it 'til you try (yeah, yeah)
All of them bitches hating I have you with me
All of my niggas saying you mad committed
Realer than anybody you had, and pretty
All of that body-ody, the ass and titties
***
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so