I've been goin' through some things (oh) I struggle with my inner man (yeah, yeah) I hustle, I'll do what I can to get this money Blaq Tuxedo Don Dada on the, Don Dada on the beat *** Like you, like you Like you, ooh I found it hard to find someone like you Like you, like you Send your location, come through *** I can't sleep no more In my head, we belong And I can't be without you Why can't I find no one like you? I can't sleep no more In my head, we belong And I can't be without you Why can't I find no one like you? *** Baby, we tried to fight it We all been there some days Thought I needed something else And acted like I was okay We just had to work it out And baby, I needed space Ain't nobody 'round here on your level You're so far away *** You're pouring your heart out I'm acting like I knew You held me so down So down I never grew, oh I tried to find out When none of them came through And now I'm stuck in the middle And baby had to pull me out, oh *** Like you, like you Like you, ooh I found it hard to find someone like you Like you, like you Send your location, come through (yeah) *** Damn papa, you a rare breed, no comparing And it's motherfuckin' scary Tryna keep him 'cause I found him Let a hoe know I ain't motherfuckin' sharing I could take you to the parents, then to Paris Plan a motherfuckin' wedding You the type I wanna marry (yeah) and keep you merry I'll put the ring on when you ready *** We play our fantasies out in real life ways and No Final Fantasy, can we end these games though? You give me energy, make me feel lightweight Like the birds of a feather, baby We real life made for each other And it's hard to keep my cool When other bitches tryna get with my dude and When other chickens tryna get in my coop 'Cause you're a one in a million There ain't no man like you *** Like you, like you Like you, ooh I found it hard to find someone like you Like you, like you Send your location, come through *** I can't sleep no more In my head, we belong And I can't be without you Why can't I find no one like you? I can't sleep no more In my head, we belong And I can't be without you Why can't I find no one like you?