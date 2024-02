Harry got up dressed all in black Went down to the station And he never came back They found his clothing scattered somewhere down the track And he won't be down on Wall Street in the morning *** He had a home Love of a girl But men get lost sometimes as years unfold One day he crossed some line and he was too much in this world But I guess it doesn't matter anymore *** In a New York Minute (Ooh-ooh ooh...) Everything can change In a New York Minute (Ooh-ooh ooh...) Things can get a little strange In a New York Minute (Ooh-ooh ooh...) Everything can change In a New York Minute (Ooh-ooh ooh...) *** Lying here in the darkness Hear the sirens wail Somebody going to emergency Somebody's going to jail You find somebody to love in this world You better hang on tooth and nail Wolf is always at the door *** In a New York Minute (Ooh-ooh ooh...) Everything can change In a New York Minute (Ooh-ooh ooh...) Things can get pretty strange In a New York Minute (Ooh-ooh ooh...) Everything can change In a New York Minute (Ooh-ooh ooh...) *** In these days darkness falls early And people rush home to the ones they love You better take a fool's advice Take care of your own One day they're here Next day they're gone *** Pulled my coat around my shoulders I took a walk down through the park Leaves were falling around me The groaning city in the gathering dark On some solitary rock a desperate lover left his mark He said baby I've changed Please come back *** The head makes cloudy Heart makes very clear You know the days were so much brighter in the time when she was here But I know there's somebody somewhere Make these dark clouds disappear But until that day I have to believe I believe I believe *** In a New York Minute (Ooh-ooh ooh...) Everything can change In a New York Minute (Ooh-ooh ooh...) Things are getting pretty strange In a New York Minute (Ooh-ooh ooh...) Everything can change In a New York Minute (Ooh-ooh ooh...) In a New York Minute (Ooh-ooh ooh...) Everything can change In a New York Minute (Ooh-ooh ooh...) Things can get a little strange In a New York Minute (Ooh-ooh ooh...) Everything can change In a New York Minute (Ooh-ooh ooh...) In a New York Minute (Ooh-ooh ooh...) Everything can change In a New York Minute (Ooh-ooh ooh...) In a New York Minute (Ooh-ooh ooh...) Ev... erythings can change In a New York Minute (Ooh-ooh ooh...) In a New York Minute minute minute