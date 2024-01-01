First-person shooter mode, we turnin' your song to a funeral To them niggas that say they wan' off us, you better be talkin' 'bout workin' in cubicles Yeah, them boys had it locked, but I knew the code Lot of niggas debatin' my numeral Not the three, not the two, I'm the U-N-O Yeah Numero U-N-O Me and Drizzy, this shit like the Super Bowl Man, this shit damn near big as the- *** Big as the what? Big as the what? Big as the what? Big as the Super Bowl But the difference is it's just two guys playin' shit that they did in the studio Niggas usually send they verses back to me, and they be terrible, just like a two-year-old I love a dinner with some fine women when they start debatin' about who the G.O.A.T I'm like go on 'head, say it then, who the G.O.A.T.? Who the G.O.A.T.? Who the G.O.A.T.? Who the G.O.A.T.? *** Who you bitches really rootin' for? Like a kid that act bad from January to November, nigga, it's just you and Cole Big as the what? Big as the what? Big as the what? (Ayy) Big as the Super Bowl *** Niggas so thirsty to put me in beef Dissectin' my words and start lookin' too deep I look at the tweets and start suckin' my teeth I'm lettin' it rock 'cause I love the mystique I still wanna get me a song with YB Can't trust everything that you saw on IG Just know if I diss you, I'd make sure you know that I hit you like I'm on your caller ID *** I'm namin' the album The Fall Off, it's pretty ironic 'cause it ain't no fall off for me Still in this bitch gettin' bigger, they waitin' on the kid to come drop like a father to be Love when they argue the hardest MC Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali Huh, yeah, yeah, huh-huh, yeah, Muhammad Ali *** The one that they call when they shit ain't connectin' no more, feel like I got a job in IT Rhymin' with me is the biggest mistake The Spider-Man meme is me lookin' at Drake It's like we recruited your homies to be demon deacons, we got 'em attending your wake Hate how the game got away from the bars, man, this shit like a prison escape Everybody steppers, well, fuck it, then everybody breakfast And I'm 'bout to clear up my plate (huh, huh, huh) *** When I show up, it's motion picture blockbuster The G.O.A.T. with the golden pen, the top toucher The spot rusher, sprayed his whole shit up, the crop duster Not Russia, but apply pressure To your cranium, Cole's automatic when aimin' 'em With The Boy in the status, a stadium Nigga *** Ayy, I'm 'bout to, I'm 'bout to I'm 'bout to, yeah Yeah *** I'm 'bout to click out on this shit I'm 'bout to click, whoa I'm 'bout to click out on this shit I'm 'bout to click, whoa I'm down to click down you hoes and make a crime scene I click the trigger on the stick like a high beam Man, I was Bentley wheel whippin' when I was 19 She call my number, leave her hangin', she got dry-cleaned *** She got a Android, her messages is lime green I search one name, and end up seein' 20 tings Nadine, Christine, Justine, Kathleen, Charlene, Pauline, Claudine Man, I pack 'em in this phone like some sardines And they send me naked pictures, it's the small things You niggas still takin' pictures on a Gulfstream My youngins richer than you rappers and they all stream I really hate that you been sellin' them some false dreams *** Man, if your pub was up for sale, I buy the whole thing Will they ever give me flowers? Well, of course not They don't wanna have that talk, 'cause it's a sore spot They know The Boy, the one they gotta boycott I told Jimmy Jam I use a GRAMMY as a door stop Girl gave me some head because I need it And if I fuck with you, then after I might eat it, what? Niggas talkin' 'bout when this gon' be repeated What the fuck, bro? I'm one away from Michael Nigga, beat it, nigga, beat it, what? *** Beat it, what? Beat it, what? Beat it, what? Beat it, what? Beat it, what? Beat it, what? Beat it, what? Beat it, what? Beat it, what? Beat it, what? Beat it, ayy, beat it, what? Don't even pay me back on none them favors, I don't need it