I see the moon
– Ay’ı görüyorum
I see the moon
– Ay’ı görüyorum
I see the moon
– Ay’ı görüyorum
Oh, when you’re lookin’ at the sun
– Oh, güneşe bakarken
**
Not a fool
– Aptal değil
I’m not a fool
– Aptal değilim
Not a fool
– Aptal değil
No, you are not foolin’ anyone
– Hayır, kimseyi kandıramazsın.
**
Oh, but when you’re gone
– Oh, ama sen gittiğinde
When you’re gone
– Sen gittiğinde
When you’re gone
– Sen gittiğinde
Oh baby, all the lights go out
– Oh bebeğim, tüm ışıklar sönüyor
**
Thinkin’ oh that, baby, I was wrong
– O bebek, ben yanlış olduğunu düşünüyorum oh
I was wrong
– Yanılmışım
I was wrong
– Yanılmışım
Come back to me, baby
– Bana geri dön bebeğim.
We can work this out
– Bu işi çözebiliriz
**
Oh baby, come on, let me get to know ya
– Oh bebeğim, hadi, seni tanımama izin ver
Just another chance, so that I can show
– Sadece başka bir şans, böylece gösterebilirim
That I won’t let you down, and run
– Seni hayal kırıklığına uğratmayacağım ve kaçmayacağım
No, I won’t let you down, and run
– Hayır, seni hayal kırıklığına uğratmayacağım ve kaçmayacağım
‘Cause, I could be the one
– Çünkü o ben olabilirim.
I could be the one
– Ben o olabilirim
**
I could be the one
– Ben o olabilirim
**
I could be the one
– Ben o olabilirim
**
I see in blue
– Mavi görüyorum
I see in blue
– Mavi görüyorum
I see in blue
– Mavi görüyorum
Oh, when you see everythin’ in red
– Oh, her şeyi kırmızı gördüğünde
**
And there’s nothing that I wouldn’t do for you
– Ve senin için yapmayacağım hiçbir şey yok
Do for you
– Senin için yap
Do for you
– Senin için yap
Oh, ’cause you got inside my head
– Çünkü kafamın içine girdin.
**
Oh, but when you’re gone
– Oh, ama sen gittiğinde
When you’re gone
– Sen gittiğinde
When you’re gone
– Sen gittiğinde
Oh baby, all the lights go out
– Oh bebeğim, tüm ışıklar sönüyor
**
Thinkin’ oh that, baby, I was wrong
– O bebek, ben yanlış olduğunu düşünüyorum oh
I was wrong
– Yanılmışım
**
I was wrong
– Yanılmışım
Come back to me, baby
– Bana geri dön bebeğim.
We can work this out
– Bu işi çözebiliriz
**
Oh baby, come on, let me get to know ya
– Oh bebeğim, hadi, seni tanımama izin ver
Just another chance, so that I can show
– Sadece başka bir şans, böylece gösterebilirim
That I won’t let you down, and run
– Seni hayal kırıklığına uğratmayacağım ve kaçmayacağım
No, I won’t let you down, and run
– Hayır, seni hayal kırıklığına uğratmayacağım ve kaçmayacağım
‘Cause I could be the one
– Çünkü o ben olabilirim.
I could be the one
– Ben o olabilirim
**
I could be the one
– Ben o olabilirim
**
Be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one
– Biri, biri, biri, biri, biri, biri
(I could be the one)
– (Ben olabilirdim)
Be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one
– Biri, biri, biri, biri, biri, biri
(I could be the one)
– (Ben olabilirdim)
Be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one
– Biri, biri, biri, biri, biri, biri
(I could be the one)
– (Ben olabilirdim)
Be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one
– Biri, biri, biri, biri
(Will you be mine?)
– (Benim olacak mısın?)
**
Oh baby, come on, let me get to know ya
– Oh bebeğim, hadi, seni tanımama izin ver
Just another chance, so that I can show
– Sadece başka bir şans, böylece gösterebilirim
That I won’t let you down, and run
– Seni hayal kırıklığına uğratmayacağım ve kaçmayacağım
No, I won’t let you down, and run
– Hayır, seni hayal kırıklığına uğratmayacağım ve kaçmayacağım
‘Cause I could be the one
– Çünkü o ben olabilirim.
**
I could be the one
– Ben o olabilirim
I could be the one
– Ben o olabilirim