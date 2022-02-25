I see the moon – Ay’ı görüyorum I see the moon – Ay’ı görüyorum I see the moon – Ay’ı görüyorum Oh, when you’re lookin’ at the sun – Oh, güneşe bakarken ** Not a fool – Aptal değil I’m not a fool – Aptal değilim Not a fool – Aptal değil No, you are not foolin’ anyone – Hayır, kimseyi kandıramazsın. ** Oh, but when you’re gone – Oh, ama sen gittiğinde When you’re gone – Sen gittiğinde When you’re gone – Sen gittiğinde Oh baby, all the lights go out – Oh bebeğim, tüm ışıklar sönüyor ** Thinkin’ oh that, baby, I was wrong – O bebek, ben yanlış olduğunu düşünüyorum oh I was wrong – Yanılmışım I was wrong – Yanılmışım Come back to me, baby – Bana geri dön bebeğim. We can work this out – Bu işi çözebiliriz ** Oh baby, come on, let me get to know ya – Oh bebeğim, hadi, seni tanımama izin ver Just another chance, so that I can show – Sadece başka bir şans, böylece gösterebilirim That I won’t let you down, and run – Seni hayal kırıklığına uğratmayacağım ve kaçmayacağım No, I won’t let you down, and run – Hayır, seni hayal kırıklığına uğratmayacağım ve kaçmayacağım ‘Cause, I could be the one – Çünkü o ben olabilirim. I could be the one – Ben o olabilirim ** I could be the one – Ben o olabilirim ** I could be the one – Ben o olabilirim ** I see in blue – Mavi görüyorum I see in blue – Mavi görüyorum I see in blue – Mavi görüyorum Oh, when you see everythin’ in red – Oh, her şeyi kırmızı gördüğünde ** And there’s nothing that I wouldn’t do for you – Ve senin için yapmayacağım hiçbir şey yok Do for you – Senin için yap Do for you – Senin için yap Oh, ’cause you got inside my head – Çünkü kafamın içine girdin. ** Oh, but when you’re gone – Oh, ama sen gittiğinde When you’re gone – Sen gittiğinde When you’re gone – Sen gittiğinde Oh baby, all the lights go out – Oh bebeğim, tüm ışıklar sönüyor ** Thinkin’ oh that, baby, I was wrong – O bebek, ben yanlış olduğunu düşünüyorum oh I was wrong – Yanılmışım ** I was wrong – Yanılmışım Come back to me, baby – Bana geri dön bebeğim. We can work this out – Bu işi çözebiliriz ** Oh baby, come on, let me get to know ya – Oh bebeğim, hadi, seni tanımama izin ver Just another chance, so that I can show – Sadece başka bir şans, böylece gösterebilirim That I won’t let you down, and run – Seni hayal kırıklığına uğratmayacağım ve kaçmayacağım No, I won’t let you down, and run – Hayır, seni hayal kırıklığına uğratmayacağım ve kaçmayacağım ‘Cause I could be the one – Çünkü o ben olabilirim. I could be the one – Ben o olabilirim ** I could be the one – Ben o olabilirim ** Be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one – Biri, biri, biri, biri, biri, biri (I could be the one) – (Ben olabilirdim) Be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one – Biri, biri, biri, biri, biri, biri (I could be the one) – (Ben olabilirdim) Be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one – Biri, biri, biri, biri, biri, biri (I could be the one) – (Ben olabilirdim) Be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one – Biri, biri, biri, biri (Will you be mine?) – (Benim olacak mısın?) ** Oh baby, come on, let me get to know ya – Oh bebeğim, hadi, seni tanımama izin ver Just another chance, so that I can show – Sadece başka bir şans, böylece gösterebilirim That I won’t let you down, and run – Seni hayal kırıklığına uğratmayacağım ve kaçmayacağım No, I won’t let you down, and run – Hayır, seni hayal kırıklığına uğratmayacağım ve kaçmayacağım ‘Cause I could be the one – Çünkü o ben olabilirim. ** I could be the one – Ben o olabilirim I could be the one – Ben o olabilirim