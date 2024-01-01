Baby, you can find me under the lights Diamonds under my eyes Turn the rhythm up, don't you wanna just Come along for the ride? Oh, my outfit so tight You can see my heartbeat tonight I can take the heat, baby, best believe That's the moment I shine *** 'Cause every romance shakes and it bends Don't give a damn When the night's here, I don't do tears Baby, no chance I could dance, I could dance, I could dance *** Watch me dance, dance the night away My heart could be burnin', but you won't see it on my face Watch me dance, dance the night away (uh-huh) I'll still keep the party runnin', not one hair out of place (place) *** Lately, I've been moving close to the edge Still be lookin' my best I stay on the beat, you can count on me I ain't missin' no steps *** 'Cause every romance shakes and it bends Don't give a damn When the night's here, I don't do tears Baby, no chance I could dance, I could dance, I could dance *** Watch me dance, dance the night away My heart could be burnin', but you won't see it on my face Watch me dance, dance the night away (uh-huh) I'll still keep the party runnin', not one hair out of place *** When my heart breaks (they never see it, never see it) When my world shakes (I feel alive, I feel alive) I don't play it safe (ooh) Don't you know about me? (Uh-huh) I could dance, I could dance, I could dance *** Even when the tears are flowin' like diamonds on my face I'll still keep the party goin', not one hair out of place (yes, I can) Even when the tears are flowin' like diamonds on my face (yes, I can, yes, I can) I'll still keep the party goin', not one hair out of place *** Watch me dance, dance the night away (uh-huh) My heart could be burning, but you won't see it on my face Watch me dance, dance the night away (uh-huh) I'll still keep the party runnin', not one hair out of place *** When my heart breaks (they never see it, never see it) When my world shakes (I feel alive, I feel alive) I don't play it safe (ooh) Don't you know about me? (Uh-huh) I could dance, I could dance, I could dance *** Dance the night