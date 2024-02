Duncan Laurence

A broken heart is all that's left I'm still fixing all the cracks Lost a couple of pieces when I carried it, carried it, carried it home *** I'm afraid of all I am My mind feels like a foreign land Silence ringing inside my head Please carry me, carry me, carry me home *** I've spent all of the love I saved We were always a losing game Small town boy in a big arcade I got addicted to a losing game *** Oh Oh All I know, all I know Loving you is a losing game *** Do you love me, love me not? Giving pieces from my heart Tomorrow's coming and has gone Still I carried, I carried, I carried on *** Oh Oh All I know, all I know Loving you is a losing game *** Oh Oh All I know, all I know Loving you is a losing game *** I don't need your games, game over *** Get me off this rollercoaster *** Oh Oh All I know, all I know Loving you is a losing game *** Oh Oh All I know, all I know Loving you is a losing game