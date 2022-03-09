He was a hard-headed man He was brutally handsome, and she was terminally pretty She held him up, and he held her for ransom In the heart of the cold, cold city *** He had a nasty reputation as a cruel dude They said he was ruthless, they said he was crude They had one thing in common They were good in bed, she'd say "Faster, faster, the lights are turnin' red" *** surely make you lose your mind (Life in the fast lane) yeah *** Are you with me so far? *** Eager for action and hot for the game The coming attraction, the drop of a name They knew all the right people, they took all the right pills They threw outrageous parties, they paid heavenly bills *** There were lines on the mirror, lines on her face She pretended not to notice, she was caught up in the race Out every evening, until it was light He was too tired to make it, she was too tired to fight about it *** surely make you lose your mind (Life in the fast lane) yeah (Life in the fast lane) everything, all the time (Life in the fast lane) a-ha *** Blowin' and burnin', blinded by thirst They didn't see the stop sign, took a turn for the worse She said, "Listen baby, you can hear the engine ring" "We've been up and down this highway, haven't seen a goddam thing" *** He said, "Call the doctor, I think I'm gonna crash" "The doctor say he's comin', but you gotta pay him cash" They went rushin' down that freeway, messed around and got lost They didn't care, they were just dyin' to get off, and it was *** surely makes you lose your mind (Life in the fast lane) yeah (Life in the fast lane) everything all the time (Life in the fast lane) a-ha