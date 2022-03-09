One Of These Nights Şarkı Sözleri
Eagles
One Of These Nights
One of these nights
One of these crazy old nights
We're gonna find out
Pretty mama
What turns on your lights
The full moon is calling
The fever is high
And the wicked wind whispers
And moans
***
You got your demons
And you got desires
Well, I got a few of my own
***
Oh, someone to be kind to in
Between the dark and the light
Oh, coming right behind you
Swear I'm gonna find you
One of these nights
***
One of these dreams
One of these lost and lonely dreams now
We're gonna find one
One that really screams
***
I've been searching for the daughter
Of the devil himself
I've been searching for an angel in white
I've been waiting for a woman who's a little
Of both
And I can feel her but she's nowhere
In sight
***
Oh, loneliness will blind you
In between the wrong and the right
Oh, coming right behind you
Swear I'm gonna find you
One of these nights
***
One of these nights
In between the dark and the light
Coming right behind you
Swear I'm gonna find you
Get ya baby one of these nights
***
One of these nights
One of these nights
***
I can feel it
I can feel it
One of these nights
Coming right behind you
Swear I'm gonna find you now
One of these nights
***
And it gets so dark, so dark
In the cold and lonely
One of these nights
One of these crazy, crazy, crazy nights
One of these nights
Swear I'm gonna find you
Coming right behind you now
One of these nights
Ooh ooh
***
One of these nights
Ah and I wanna say ah!
One of these nights
Yes ah one of these one of these
One of these nights
Ah coming right behind you
Swear I'm gonna find you
One of these nights
One of these nights
One of these crazy old nights
One of these nights
***
O gecelerden biri
O eski çılgın gecelerden biri
Bulacağız
Tatlı anne
Işıklarını ne açıyor
Dolunay çağırıyor
Ateş şiddetli
Ve ahlaksız rüzgar fısıltıları
Ve inlemeler
***
Şeytanların var
Arzuların var
Öyleyse, benim de birkaç tane var
***
Oo, kibar olacak biri
Aydınlığın ve karanlığın arasında
Oo, tam arkandan geliyor
Yemin ederim ki seni bulacağım
O gecelerden birinde
***
O rüyalardan biri
O kayıp ve yalnız rüyalardan biri
Bir tane bulacağız
Gerçekten çığlık atanını
***
Kız çocuğunu araştırıyordum
Şeytanın ta kendisinin
Beyazdaki bir meleği araştırıyordum
Küçük olan bir kadını bekliyorum
İkisi de
Ve onu hissedebiliyorum ama o hiçbir yerde değil
Görüşümdeki
***
Oo, yalnızlık seni kör edecek
Yanlış ve doğrunun arasında
Oo, tam arkandan geliyor
Yemin ederim ki seni bulacağım
O gecelerden birinde
***
O gecelerden biri
Aydınlığın ve karanlığın arasında
Tam arkandan geliyor
Yemin ederim ki seni bulacağım
O gecelerden birinde seni alacağım
O gecelerden biri
O gecelerden biri
Hissedebiliyorum
Hissedebiliyorum
O gecelerden biri
Tam arkandan geliyor
Yemin ederim ki seni bulacağım şimdi
O gecelerden birinde..