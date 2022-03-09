One of these nights One of these crazy old nights We're gonna find out Pretty mama What turns on your lights The full moon is calling The fever is high And the wicked wind whispers And moans *** You got your demons And you got desires Well, I got a few of my own *** Oh, someone to be kind to in Between the dark and the light Oh, coming right behind you Swear I'm gonna find you One of these nights *** One of these dreams One of these lost and lonely dreams now We're gonna find one One that really screams *** I've been searching for the daughter Of the devil himself I've been searching for an angel in white I've been waiting for a woman who's a little Of both And I can feel her but she's nowhere In sight *** Oh, loneliness will blind you In between the wrong and the right Oh, coming right behind you Swear I'm gonna find you One of these nights *** One of these nights In between the dark and the light Coming right behind you Swear I'm gonna find you Get ya baby one of these nights *** One of these nights One of these nights *** I can feel it I can feel it One of these nights Coming right behind you Swear I'm gonna find you now One of these nights *** And it gets so dark, so dark In the cold and lonely One of these nights One of these crazy, crazy, crazy nights One of these nights Swear I'm gonna find you Coming right behind you now One of these nights Ooh ooh *** One of these nights Ah and I wanna say ah! One of these nights Yes ah one of these one of these One of these nights Ah coming right behind you Swear I'm gonna find you One of these nights One of these nights One of these crazy old nights One of these nights *** O gecelerden biri O eski çılgın gecelerden biri Bulacağız Tatlı anne Işıklarını ne açıyor Dolunay çağırıyor Ateş şiddetli Ve ahlaksız rüzgar fısıltıları Ve inlemeler *** Şeytanların var Arzuların var Öyleyse, benim de birkaç tane var *** Oo, kibar olacak biri Aydınlığın ve karanlığın arasında Oo, tam arkandan geliyor Yemin ederim ki seni bulacağım O gecelerden birinde *** O rüyalardan biri O kayıp ve yalnız rüyalardan biri Bir tane bulacağız Gerçekten çığlık atanını *** Kız çocuğunu araştırıyordum Şeytanın ta kendisinin Beyazdaki bir meleği araştırıyordum Küçük olan bir kadını bekliyorum İkisi de Ve onu hissedebiliyorum ama o hiçbir yerde değil Görüşümdeki *** Oo, yalnızlık seni kör edecek Yanlış ve doğrunun arasında Oo, tam arkandan geliyor Yemin ederim ki seni bulacağım O gecelerden birinde *** O gecelerden biri Aydınlığın ve karanlığın arasında Tam arkandan geliyor Yemin ederim ki seni bulacağım O gecelerden birinde seni alacağım O gecelerden biri O gecelerden biri Hissedebiliyorum Hissedebiliyorum O gecelerden biri Tam arkandan geliyor Yemin ederim ki seni bulacağım şimdi O gecelerden birinde..