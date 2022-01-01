Ed Sheeran

The club isn’t the best place to find a lover
So the bar is where I go
Me and my friends at the table doing shots
Drinking faster and then we talk slow
Come over and start up a conversation with just me
And trust me I’ll give it a chance now
Take my hand, stop
Put Van The Man on the jukebox
And then we start to dance
And now I’m singing like
***
Kulüpler bir sevgili (aşkı) bulmak için en iyi yer değil
Bu yüzden ben bara gidiyorum
Ben ve arkadaşlarım masada shot atıyoruz
Hızlıca içip sonra yavaşça konuşmaya başlıyoruz
Buraya gel ve benimle konuşmaya başla
Ve şimdi sana bir şans vereceğim konusunda bana güven
Elimi al,dur
Otomatik gramafonda Van The Man çal
Sonra dans etmeye başlarız
Ve şimdi şarkı söylüyorum böyle
***
Girl, you know I want your love
Your love was handmade for somebody like me
Come on now, follow my lead
I may be crazy, don’t mind me
Say, boy, let’s not talk too much
Grab on my waist and put that body on me
Come on now, follow my lead
Come, come on now, follow my lead
***
Kızım,senin aşkını istediğimi biliyorsun
Senin aşkın benim gibi birisi için el yapımı (özel)
Haydi şimdi beni takip et
Belki deli olabilirim ama beni kafaya takma
De ki oğlum bu kadar konuşma
Belimi tut ve vücudunu bana yasla
Haydi şimdi beni takip et
Gel,haydi şimdi,beni takip et
***
I’m in love with the shape of you
We push and pull like a magnet do
Although my heart is falling too
I’m in love with your body
And last night you were in my room
And now my bedsheets smell like you
Every day discovering something brand new
I’m in love with your body
Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i
I’m in love with your body
Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i
I’m in love with your body
Every day discovering something brand new
I’m in love with the shape of you
***
Senin endamına aşığım
Tıpkı bir mıknatıs gibi birbirimizi itiyor ve çekiyoruz
Kalbimin de alçalmasına rağmen
Vücuduna aşığım
Ve geçen gece benim odamdaydın diye
Şimdi çarşaflar senin gibi kokuyor
Her gün yepyeni bir şey keşfediyorum
Vücuduna aşığım
Oh—ben—oh—ben—oh—ben—oh—ben
Vücuduna aşığım
Oh—ben—oh—ben—oh—ben—oh—ben
Vücuduna aşığım
Her gün yepyeni bir şey keşfediyorum
Senin endamına aşığım
***
One week in we let the story begin
We’re going out on our first date
You and me are thrifty
So go all you can eat
Fill up your bag and I fill up a plate
We talk for hours and hours about the sweet and the sour
And how your family is doing okay
Leave and get in a taxi, then kiss in the backseat
Tell the driver make the radio play
And I’m singing like
***
Bir haftada hikayemizi başlatıyoruz
İlk randevumuza çıkıyoruz
Sen ve ben hesaplıyız
Bu yüzden yiyebildiğini ye
Yiyemediğini çantana at ve bende bir tabağı doluruyorum
Saatlerce acı tatlı anıları konuşuyoruz
Ailenin iyi olduğundan bahsediyorsun
Sonra gidiyoruz bir taksi çağırıp,arka koltukta öpüşüyoruz
Şöföre radyoyu açmasını söylüyorum
Ve şarkı söylüyorum böyle
***
Girl, you know I want your love
Your love was handmade for somebody like me
Come on now, follow my lead
I may be crazy, don’t mind me
Say, boy, let’s not talk too much
Grab on my waist and put that body on me
Come on now, follow my lead
Come, come on now, follow my lead
***
Kızım,senin aşkını istediğimi biliyorsun
Senin aşkın benim gibi birisi için el yapımı (özel)
Haydi şimdi beni takip et
Belki deli olabilirim ama beni kafaya takma
De ki oğlum bu kadar konuşma
Belimi tut ve vücudunu bana yasla
Haydi şimdi beni takip et
Gel,haydi şimdi,beni takip et
***
I’m in love with the shape of you
We push and pull like a magnet do
Although my heart is falling too
I’m in love with your body
And last night you were in my room
And now my bedsheets smell like you
Every day discovering something brand new
I’m in love with your body
Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i
I’m in love with your body
Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i
I’m in love with your body
Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i
I’m in love with your body
Every day discovering something brand new
I’m in love with the shape of you
***
Senin endamına aşığım
Tıpkı bir mıknatıs gibi birbirimizi itiyor ve çekiyoruz
Kalbimin de alçalmasına rağmen
Vücuduna aşığım
Ve geçen gece benim odamdaydın diye
Şimdi çarşaflar senin gibi kokuyor
Her gün yepyeni bir şey keşfediyorum
Vücuduna aşığım
Oh—ben—oh—ben—oh—ben—oh—ben
Vücuduna aşığım
Oh—ben—oh—ben—oh—ben—oh—ben
Vücuduna aşığım
Her gün yepyeni bir şey keşfediyorum
Senin endamına aşığım
***
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
***
Haydi,bebeğim ol,haydi
Haydi,bebeğim ol,haydi
Haydi,bebeğim ol,haydi
Haydi,bebeğim ol,haydi
Haydi,bebeğim ol,haydi