Ed Sheeran

The club isn’t the best place to find a lover So the bar is where I go Me and my friends at the table doing shots Drinking faster and then we talk slow Come over and start up a conversation with just me And trust me I’ll give it a chance now Take my hand, stop Put Van The Man on the jukebox And then we start to dance And now I’m singing like *** Kulüpler bir sevgili (aşkı) bulmak için en iyi yer değil Bu yüzden ben bara gidiyorum Ben ve arkadaşlarım masada shot atıyoruz Hızlıca içip sonra yavaşça konuşmaya başlıyoruz Buraya gel ve benimle konuşmaya başla Ve şimdi sana bir şans vereceğim konusunda bana güven Elimi al,dur Otomatik gramafonda Van The Man çal Sonra dans etmeye başlarız Ve şimdi şarkı söylüyorum böyle *** Girl, you know I want your love Your love was handmade for somebody like me Come on now, follow my lead I may be crazy, don’t mind me Say, boy, let’s not talk too much Grab on my waist and put that body on me Come on now, follow my lead Come, come on now, follow my lead *** Kızım,senin aşkını istediğimi biliyorsun Senin aşkın benim gibi birisi için el yapımı (özel) Haydi şimdi beni takip et Belki deli olabilirim ama beni kafaya takma De ki oğlum bu kadar konuşma Belimi tut ve vücudunu bana yasla Haydi şimdi beni takip et Gel,haydi şimdi,beni takip et *** I’m in love with the shape of you We push and pull like a magnet do Although my heart is falling too I’m in love with your body And last night you were in my room And now my bedsheets smell like you Every day discovering something brand new I’m in love with your body Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i I’m in love with your body Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i I’m in love with your body Every day discovering something brand new I’m in love with the shape of you *** Senin endamına aşığım Tıpkı bir mıknatıs gibi birbirimizi itiyor ve çekiyoruz Kalbimin de alçalmasına rağmen Vücuduna aşığım Ve geçen gece benim odamdaydın diye Şimdi çarşaflar senin gibi kokuyor Her gün yepyeni bir şey keşfediyorum Vücuduna aşığım Oh—ben—oh—ben—oh—ben—oh—ben Vücuduna aşığım Oh—ben—oh—ben—oh—ben—oh—ben Vücuduna aşığım Her gün yepyeni bir şey keşfediyorum Senin endamına aşığım *** One week in we let the story begin We’re going out on our first date You and me are thrifty So go all you can eat Fill up your bag and I fill up a plate We talk for hours and hours about the sweet and the sour And how your family is doing okay Leave and get in a taxi, then kiss in the backseat Tell the driver make the radio play And I’m singing like *** Bir haftada hikayemizi başlatıyoruz İlk randevumuza çıkıyoruz Sen ve ben hesaplıyız Bu yüzden yiyebildiğini ye Yiyemediğini çantana at ve bende bir tabağı doluruyorum Saatlerce acı tatlı anıları konuşuyoruz Ailenin iyi olduğundan bahsediyorsun Sonra gidiyoruz bir taksi çağırıp,arka koltukta öpüşüyoruz Şöföre radyoyu açmasını söylüyorum Ve şarkı söylüyorum böyle *** Girl, you know I want your love Your love was handmade for somebody like me Come on now, follow my lead I may be crazy, don’t mind me Say, boy, let’s not talk too much Grab on my waist and put that body on me Come on now, follow my lead Come, come on now, follow my lead *** Kızım,senin aşkını istediğimi biliyorsun Senin aşkın benim gibi birisi için el yapımı (özel) Haydi şimdi beni takip et Belki deli olabilirim ama beni kafaya takma De ki oğlum bu kadar konuşma Belimi tut ve vücudunu bana yasla Haydi şimdi beni takip et Gel,haydi şimdi,beni takip et *** I’m in love with the shape of you We push and pull like a magnet do Although my heart is falling too I’m in love with your body And last night you were in my room And now my bedsheets smell like you Every day discovering something brand new I’m in love with your body Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i I’m in love with your body Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i I’m in love with your body Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i I’m in love with your body Every day discovering something brand new I’m in love with the shape of you *** Senin endamına aşığım Tıpkı bir mıknatıs gibi birbirimizi itiyor ve çekiyoruz Kalbimin de alçalmasına rağmen Vücuduna aşığım Ve geçen gece benim odamdaydın diye Şimdi çarşaflar senin gibi kokuyor Her gün yepyeni bir şey keşfediyorum Vücuduna aşığım Oh—ben—oh—ben—oh—ben—oh—ben Vücuduna aşığım Oh—ben—oh—ben—oh—ben—oh—ben Vücuduna aşığım Her gün yepyeni bir şey keşfediyorum Senin endamına aşığım *** Come on, be my baby, come on Come on, be my baby, come on Come on, be my baby, come on Come on, be my baby, come on Come on, be my baby, come on *** Haydi,bebeğim ol,haydi Haydi,bebeğim ol,haydi Haydi,bebeğim ol,haydi Haydi,bebeğim ol,haydi Haydi,bebeğim ol,haydi