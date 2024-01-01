Eimear Quinn

The Voice Şarkı Sözleri
I hear your voice on the wind
And I hear you call out my name
***
Listen my child, you say to me
I am the voice of your history
Be not afraid, you'd come follow me
Answer my call and I'll set you free
***
I am the voice in the wind and the pouring rain
I am the voice of your hunger and pain
I am the voice that always is calling you
I am the voice and I will remain
***
I am the voice in the fields when the Summer's gone
The dance of the leaves when the Autumn winds blow
N'er do I sleep throughout all the cold Winter long
***
I am the force that in Springtime will grow
I am the voice of the past that will always be
Filled with my sorrow and blood in my fields
I am the voice of the future
Bring me your peace, bring me your peace
And my wounds they will heal
***
I am the voice in the wind and the pouring rain
I am the voice of your hunger and pain
I am the voice that always is calling you
I am the voice
I am the voice of the past that will always be
I am the voice of your hunger and pain
I am the voice of the future
***
I am the voice
I am the voice
I am the voice
I am the voice