Eimear Quinn

I hear your voice on the wind And I hear you call out my name *** Listen my child, you say to me I am the voice of your history Be not afraid, you'd come follow me Answer my call and I'll set you free *** I am the voice in the wind and the pouring rain I am the voice of your hunger and pain I am the voice that always is calling you I am the voice and I will remain *** I am the voice in the fields when the Summer's gone The dance of the leaves when the Autumn winds blow N'er do I sleep throughout all the cold Winter long *** I am the force that in Springtime will grow I am the voice of the past that will always be Filled with my sorrow and blood in my fields I am the voice of the future Bring me your peace, bring me your peace And my wounds they will heal *** I am the voice in the wind and the pouring rain I am the voice of your hunger and pain I am the voice that always is calling you I am the voice I am the voice of the past that will always be I am the voice of your hunger and pain I am the voice of the future *** I am the voice I am the voice I am the voice I am the voice