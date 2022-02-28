Elif Çağlar

A Misfit Şarkı Sözleri
Covered in mud we try to stand tall
Sometimes the world itself doesn't seem to know
What it's turning for
And its crazy mess
Comparing more to less
***
We try to do what's best
And after things that won't last
Either adjust or become a misfit
***
How dare you think different than what they tell you?
How dare you wear different than what the chose for you?
No you are not good enough, not smart enough
No, you're not enough, so
***
You try to do what's best
And after things that won't last
Either adjust or become a misfit
A misfit
***
Believe in good, not the best
That said by somebody else
I'd rather be a fallen star than be stuck in darkness
As a star, as a star, as a star, as a star
***
