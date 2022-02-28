Elif Çağlar

Covered in mud we try to stand tall Sometimes the world itself doesn't seem to know What it's turning for And its crazy mess Comparing more to less *** We try to do what's best And after things that won't last Either adjust or become a misfit *** How dare you think different than what they tell you? How dare you wear different than what the chose for you? No you are not good enough, not smart enough No, you're not enough, so *** You try to do what's best And after things that won't last Either adjust or become a misfit A misfit *** Believe in good, not the best That said by somebody else I'd rather be a fallen star than be stuck in darkness As a star, as a star, as a star, as a star *** Covered in mud we try to stand tall Sometimes the world itself doesn't seem to know What it's turning for And its crazy mess Comparing more to less *** We try to do what's best And after things that won't last Either adjust or become a misfit *** How dare you think different than what they tell you? How dare you wear different than what the chose for you? No you are not good enough, not smart enough No, you're not enough, so *** You try to do what's best And after things that won't last Either adjust or become a misfit A misfit *** Believe in good, not the best That said by somebody else I'd rather be a fallen star than be stuck in darkness *** Believe in good, not the best That said by somebody else I'd rather be a fallen star than be stuck in darkness As a star, as a star, as a star, as a star