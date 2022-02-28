Elif Çağlar

Just ‘cause i said that i am gonna be your lover, it doesn’t mean that i am totally on fire. Nothing i tell you should make you feel i’m a liar except when i tell you that you’re my only desire. Outside is what you think you’ve got and inside is a hot and boiling pot. You laugh when i say i feel sorry for you and think i’m being sarcastic but the feeling’s true. *** No, you don’t get me. You don’t know how i feel inside. *** That’s why when i hear a sad melody, i sway to the left and sway to the right. I start dreaming of places i wanted to go, start dreaming of Puerto Rico. I start dreaming of places i wanted to go, Rio de Janeiro. *** Rio, Milano. Anywhere i want to go, let me go, make me go. Rio, Milano, Toledo, Tokio, Oslo, Cabo Frio. Let me go, make me go.