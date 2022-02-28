Elif Çağlar

A Sad Melody Şarkı Sözleri
Just ‘cause i said that i am gonna be your lover, it doesn’t mean that i am totally on fire.
Nothing i tell you should make you feel i’m a liar except when i tell you that you’re my only desire.
Outside is what you think you’ve got and inside is a hot and boiling pot.
You laugh when i say i feel sorry for you and think i’m being sarcastic but the feeling’s true.
***
No, you don’t get me.
You don’t know how i feel inside.
***
That’s why when i hear a sad melody, i sway to the left and sway to the right.
I start dreaming of places i wanted to go, start dreaming of Puerto Rico.
I start dreaming of places i wanted to go, Rio de Janeiro.
***
Rio, Milano.
Anywhere i want to go, let me go, make me go.
Rio, Milano, Toledo, Tokio, Oslo, Cabo Frio.
Let me go, make me go.