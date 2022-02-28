Elif Çağlar

Sugar pie, sugar pie *** How long are we gonna Keep tryin' and fallin' Tryin' fallin', tryin' fallin' Can't you see that clearly This has become a pattern now We fight then make up Fight, make up, fight, make up Make love, no, no, no I cannot believe this Oh no, my daddy Would never aprove this *** Please don't let them talk behind our backs Honey, don't let them start debates like "Would you chose love or money?" Let's laugh at those who thought we were not gonna last Let’s put a few "ha-ha-ha"s after quoting a sarcasm And if they ask I'll say "of course we're still in love" Not becauase we're not, but because we really are *** Sugar pie, sugar pie Je t'aime, je t'aime Why do you hurt me so? Sugar pie, sugar pie Why do you hurt me so? If you say you love me so *** Your bloody neighbour comes in today to see how we're doin' But all she's doin' is in fact sniffin' around for some gossiping Get a life, lady When your mother calls me and says to me That she's praying for us How should I reply, should I thank or should I apologize? *** Can't you see, can't you see where you put me my baby Can't you see, can't you see, didn't buy this dress for me It's for you mi amor *** Sugar pie, sugar pie Je t'aime, je t'aime Why do you hurt me so? Sugar pie, sugar pie Why do you hurt me so? If you say you love me so *** Why do you wanna hurt me? Why do you wanna hurt me? Why do you wanna hurt me so? Can't you see that I love you so?