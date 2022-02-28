Elif Çağlar

Circus Love Şarkı Sözleri
Sugar pie, sugar pie
***
How long are we gonna
Keep tryin' and fallin'
Tryin' fallin', tryin' fallin'
Can't you see that clearly
This has become a pattern now
We fight then make up
Fight, make up, fight, make up
Make love, no, no, no
I cannot believe this
Oh no, my daddy
Would never aprove this
***
Please don't let them talk behind our backs
Honey, don't let them start debates like
"Would you chose love or money?"
Let's laugh at those who thought we were not gonna last
Let’s put a few "ha-ha-ha"s after quoting a sarcasm
And if they ask I'll say "of course we're still in love"
Not becauase we're not, but because we really are
***
Sugar pie, sugar pie
Je t'aime, je t'aime
Why do you hurt me so?
Sugar pie, sugar pie
Why do you hurt me so?
If you say you love me so
***
Your bloody neighbour comes in today to see how we're doin'
But all she's doin' is in fact sniffin' around for some gossiping
Get a life, lady
When your mother calls me and says to me
That she's praying for us
How should I reply, should I thank or should I apologize?
***
Can't you see, can't you see where you put me my baby
Can't you see, can't you see, didn't buy this dress for me
It's for you mi amor
***
Sugar pie, sugar pie
Je t'aime, je t'aime
Why do you hurt me so?
Sugar pie, sugar pie
Why do you hurt me so?
If you say you love me so
***
Why do you wanna hurt me?
Why do you wanna hurt me?
Why do you wanna hurt me so?
Can't you see that I love you so?