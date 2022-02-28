Elif Çağlar

You Are Safe Şarkı Sözleri
Here's something that i'd like to say to you my baby.
You are the reason why i'm smiling as i'm singing this song.
I started the day earlier than i thought, mist woke me up before the sun light.
I smelt the roses before my first cup of tea and for the first time in a long time i felt free.
***
I could swear i was gonna do something crazy, tried to hold on to reason,
Tried to make sense, tried to breath in and out, in and out.
Clouds sent me the message i needed, rain started pouring down,
I found out you don't only cry because you're feeling sad.
***
Like a child sitting in front of a thousand piece puzzle i was amazed and scared and so willing to solve it all, to see the big picture.
Something blurred the waters of hope, but then a voice stopped it all, whispered in my heart, you're safe, you're in love, you're safe.
Can't believe that,
I am in love.