Elif Çağlar

Here's something that i'd like to say to you my baby. You are the reason why i'm smiling as i'm singing this song. I started the day earlier than i thought, mist woke me up before the sun light. I smelt the roses before my first cup of tea and for the first time in a long time i felt free. *** I could swear i was gonna do something crazy, tried to hold on to reason, Tried to make sense, tried to breath in and out, in and out. Clouds sent me the message i needed, rain started pouring down, I found out you don't only cry because you're feeling sad. *** Like a child sitting in front of a thousand piece puzzle i was amazed and scared and so willing to solve it all, to see the big picture. Something blurred the waters of hope, but then a voice stopped it all, whispered in my heart, you're safe, you're in love, you're safe. Can't believe that, I am in love.