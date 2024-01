Ell & Nikki

Come to me, come to me tonight God, I need you, anyway Baby, I just wanna be, be around you all the time God, I need you, oh *** [Chorus: Both] I'm running, I'm scared tonight I'm running, I'm scared of life I'm running, I'm scared of breathing 'Cause I adore you I'm running, I'm scared tonight I'm running, I'm scared of breathing 'Cause I adore you *** [Verse 2: Eldar Gasimov & Nigar Jamal] Come to me, come to me a bit more God, I need you There's nothing left for me to say So rest on me, darling Stay forever more God, I need you, I need you *** [Chorus: Both] I'm running, I'm scared tonight I'm running, I'm scared of life I'm running, I'm scared of breathing 'Cause I adore you I'm running, I'm scared tonight I'm running, I'm scared of breathing 'Cause I adore you