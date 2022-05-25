A-Tisket, A-Tasket Şarkı Sözleri
Ella Fitzgerald A-Tisket, A-Tasket şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Ella Fitzgerald A-Tisket, A-Tasket şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan A-Tisket, A-Tasket sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Ella Fitzgerald
A-Tisket, A-Tasket
Tüm Şarkıları
-
A-tisket, a-tasket
A brown and yellow basket
I send a letter to my mommy
On the way I dropped it
***
I dropped it, I dropped it
Yes, on the way I dropped it
A little girlie picked it up
And put it in her pocket
***
She was truckin' on down the avenue
But not a single thing to do
She went peck, peck, peckin' all around
When she spied it on the ground
***
She took it, she took it
My little yellow basket
And if she doesn't bring it back
I think that I will die
***
A-tisket, a-tasket
I lost yellow basket
And if that girlie don't return it
Don't know what I'll do
***
Oh dear, I wonder where my basket can be
(So do we, so do we, so do we, so do we, so do we)
Oh gee, I wish that little girl I could see
(So do we, so do we, so do we, so do we, so do we)
Oh, why was I so careless with that basket of mine
That itty-bitty basket was a joy of mine
***
A-tisket, a-tasket
I lost my yellow basket
Won't someone help me find my basket
And make me happy again, again
***
no no no no
(Was it red?) no no no no
(Was it blue?) no no no no
Just a little yellow basket
***
A little yellow basket