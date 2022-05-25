Ella Fitzgerald

A-tisket, a-tasket A brown and yellow basket I send a letter to my mommy On the way I dropped it *** I dropped it, I dropped it Yes, on the way I dropped it A little girlie picked it up And put it in her pocket *** She was truckin' on down the avenue But not a single thing to do She went peck, peck, peckin' all around When she spied it on the ground *** She took it, she took it My little yellow basket And if she doesn't bring it back I think that I will die *** A-tisket, a-tasket I lost yellow basket And if that girlie don't return it Don't know what I'll do *** Oh dear, I wonder where my basket can be (So do we, so do we, so do we, so do we, so do we) Oh gee, I wish that little girl I could see (So do we, so do we, so do we, so do we, so do we) Oh, why was I so careless with that basket of mine That itty-bitty basket was a joy of mine *** A-tisket, a-tasket I lost my yellow basket Won't someone help me find my basket And make me happy again, again *** no no no no (Was it red?) no no no no (Was it blue?) no no no no Just a little yellow basket *** A little yellow basket