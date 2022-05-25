Blue Skies Şarkı Sözleri
Ella Fitzgerald
Blue Skies
Blue skies
Smiling at me
Nothing but blue skies
Do I see
***
Bluebirds
Singing a song
Nothing but bluebirds
All day long
***
Never saw the sun shining so bright
Never saw things going so right
Noticing the days hurrying by
When you're in love, my how they fly
***
Blue days
All of them gone
Nothing but blue skies
From now on
***
I never saw the sun shining so bright
Never saw things going oh-so right
Noticing the days hurrying by
When you're in love, my how they fly
***
Blue days
All of them gone
Nothing but blue skies
From now on