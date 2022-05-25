Ella Fitzgerald

Blue skies Smiling at me Nothing but blue skies Do I see *** Bluebirds Singing a song Nothing but bluebirds All day long *** Never saw the sun shining so bright Never saw things going so right Noticing the days hurrying by When you're in love, my how they fly *** Blue days All of them gone Nothing but blue skies From now on *** I never saw the sun shining so bright Never saw things going oh-so right Noticing the days hurrying by When you're in love, my how they fly *** Blue days All of them gone Nothing but blue skies From now on