Ev'ry time we say goodbye I die a little Ev'ry time we say goodbye I wonder why a little *** Why the Gods above me Who must be in the know Think so little of me They allow you to go *** When you're near There's such an air of spring about it I can hear a lark somewhere Begin to sing about it *** There's no love song finer But how strange the change From major to minor Ev'ry time we say goodbye *** When you're near There's such an air of spring about it I can hear a lark somewhere Begin to sing about it *** There's no love song finer But how strange the change From major to minor Ev'ry time we say goodbye