How High The Moon? Şarkı Sözleri
Ella Fitzgerald
How High The Moon?
-
Thank you, alright
***
Somewhere there's music
How faint the tune
Somewhere there's heaven
How high the moon
There is no love
When love is far away too
'Til it comes true
That you love me as I love you
***
Somewhere there's heaven
It's where you are
Somewhere there's music
How near, how far
The darkest night would shine
If you would come to me soon
Until you will, how still my heart
How high the moon
***
How high the moon
Is the name of this song
How high the moon
Though the words may be wrong
We're singing it
Because you ask for it
So we're swinging it just for you
***
How high the moon
Does it touch the stars?
How high the moon
Does it reach up to Mars?
Though the words may be wrong to this song
We're asking how high, high, high
High, high is the moon
***
Though the words may be wrong to this song
We hope to make high, high, high, high...
***
I guess these people wonder what I'm singing
How high the moon
***
Ever seen a dream walkin'? Well I did
Tisket, a-tasket, I lost my yellow basket
Havin' a heatwave, tropical heatwave
***
I guess I better quit while I'm ahead
With high, high, high, high, high
High, high, high, high...
How high is the moon?
How high is the moon?
***
Away, away back home in Idaho
***
High, high, high, high...
High is the moon
High, high, high, high...
High is the moon
***
They asked me how I knew my true love was true
I have crushed me blind, something here inside
Sweat gets in my eyes
High, high, high, high, high
Is the moon