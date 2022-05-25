Ella Fitzgerald

Thank you, alright *** Somewhere there's music How faint the tune Somewhere there's heaven How high the moon There is no love When love is far away too 'Til it comes true That you love me as I love you *** Somewhere there's heaven It's where you are Somewhere there's music How near, how far The darkest night would shine If you would come to me soon Until you will, how still my heart How high the moon *** How high the moon Is the name of this song How high the moon Though the words may be wrong We're singing it Because you ask for it So we're swinging it just for you *** How high the moon Does it touch the stars? How high the moon Does it reach up to Mars? Though the words may be wrong to this song We're asking how high, high, high High, high is the moon *** Though the words may be wrong to this song We hope to make high, high, high, high... *** I guess these people wonder what I'm singing How high the moon *** Ever seen a dream walkin'? Well I did Tisket, a-tasket, I lost my yellow basket Havin' a heatwave, tropical heatwave *** I guess I better quit while I'm ahead With high, high, high, high, high High, high, high, high... How high is the moon? How high is the moon? *** Away, away back home in Idaho *** High, high, high, high... High is the moon High, high, high, high... High is the moon *** They asked me how I knew my true love was true I have crushed me blind, something here inside Sweat gets in my eyes High, high, high, high, high Is the moon