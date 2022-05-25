Ella Fitzgerald

It don't mean a thing, if it ain't got that swing Doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah It don't mean a thing, all you got to do is sing Doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah *** It makes no difference If it's sweet or hot Just give that rhythm Everything you've got *** It don't mean a thing, if it ain't got that swing Doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah It don't mean a thing, if it ain't got that swing Doo-ah, doo-ah Don't mean a thing, all you got to do is sing Doo-ah, doo-ah *** It makes no difference If it's sweet or hot Just give that rhythm Everything you've got *** It don't mean a thing, if it ain't got that swing Doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah *** It makes no difference If it's sweet or hot Just give that rhythm Everything you've got *** Don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing Don't mean a thing, all you got to do is sing Doo-ah *** It makes no difference If it's sweet or hot Just give that rhythm Everything you've got *** Don't mean a thing, all you've gotta do is swing It don't mean a thing, all you've gotta do is sing *** It makes no difference If it's sweet or hot Give that rhythm Everything you've got *** It don't mean a thing, if it ain't got that swing Doo-ah, doo-ah Don't mean a thing