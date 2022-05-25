Ella Fitzgerald

It don't mean a thing, if it ain't got that swing
Doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah
It don't mean a thing, all you got to do is sing
Doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah
***
It makes no difference
If it's sweet or hot
Just give that rhythm
Everything you've got
***
It don't mean a thing, if it ain't got that swing
Doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah
It don't mean a thing, if it ain't got that swing
Doo-ah, doo-ah
Don't mean a thing, all you got to do is sing
Doo-ah, doo-ah
***
It makes no difference
If it's sweet or hot
Just give that rhythm
Everything you've got
***
It don't mean a thing, if it ain't got that swing
Doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah
***
It makes no difference
If it's sweet or hot
Just give that rhythm
Everything you've got
***
Don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing
Don't mean a thing, all you got to do is sing
Doo-ah
***
It makes no difference
If it's sweet or hot
Just give that rhythm
Everything you've got
***
Don't mean a thing, all you've gotta do is swing
It don't mean a thing, all you've gotta do is sing
***
It makes no difference
If it's sweet or hot
Give that rhythm
Everything you've got
***
It don't mean a thing, if it ain't got that swing
Doo-ah, doo-ah
Don't mean a thing