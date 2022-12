Ella Fitzgerald

Birds do it, bees do it Even educated fleas do it Let's do it, let's fall in love *** In Spain, the best upper sets do it Lithuanians and Letts do it Let's do it, let's fall in love *** The Dutch in old Amsterdam do it Not to mention the Finns Folks in Siam do it, think of Siamese twins *** Some Argentines without means do it People say in Boston even beans do it Let's do it, let's fall in love *** Romantic sponges, they say, do it Oysters down in oyster bay do it Let's do it, let's fall in love *** Cold cape cod clams 'gainst their wish do it Even lazy jellyfish do it Let's do it, let's fall in love *** Electric eels, I might add, do it Though it shocks 'em I know Why ask if shad do it? Waiter, bring me shad roe *** In shallow shoals English soles do it Goldfish in the privacy of bowls do it Let's do it, let's fall in love