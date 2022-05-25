Someone to Watch Over Me Şarkı Sözleri
Ella Fitzgerald Someone to Watch Over Me şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Ella Fitzgerald Someone to Watch Over Me şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Someone to Watch Over Me sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Ella Fitzgerald
Someone to Watch Over Me
Tüm Şarkıları
-
There's a saying old, says that love is blind
Still we're often told, seek and ye shall find
So I'm going to seek a certain lad I've had in mind
***
Looking everywhere, haven't found him yet
He's the big affair I cannot forget
Only man I ever think of with regret
***
I'd like to add his initial to my monogram
Tell me, where is the shepherd for this lost lamb?
***
There's a somebody I'm longin' to see
I hope that he turns out to be
Someone who'll watch over me
***
I'm a little lamb who's lost in the wood
I know I could always be good
To one who'll watch over me
***
Although he may not be
The man some girls think of as handsome
To my heart, he carries the key
***
Won't you tell him please to put on some speed
Follow my lead, oh, how I need
Someone to watch over me