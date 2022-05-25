Ella Fitzgerald

There's a saying old, says that love is blind Still we're often told, seek and ye shall find So I'm going to seek a certain lad I've had in mind *** Looking everywhere, haven't found him yet He's the big affair I cannot forget Only man I ever think of with regret *** I'd like to add his initial to my monogram Tell me, where is the shepherd for this lost lamb? *** There's a somebody I'm longin' to see I hope that he turns out to be Someone who'll watch over me *** I'm a little lamb who's lost in the wood I know I could always be good To one who'll watch over me *** Although he may not be The man some girls think of as handsome To my heart, he carries the key *** Won't you tell him please to put on some speed Follow my lead, oh, how I need Someone to watch over me