Elley Duhe

I summoned you, please come to me Don't bury thoughts that you really want I fill you up, drink from my cup Within me lies what you really want *** Come, lay me down 'Cause you know this 'Cause you know this sound *** In the middle of the night, in the middle of the night Just call my name, I'm yours to tame In the middle of the night, in the middle of the night I'm wide awake, I crave your taste All night long 'til morning comes I'm getting what is mine, you gon' get yours, oh no, ooh In the middle of the night, in the middle of the night, oh *** These burning flames, these crashing waves Wash over me like a hurricane I'll captivate, you're hypnotized Feel powerful, but it's me again *** Come, lay me down 'Cause I know this 'Cause I know this sound *** In the middle of the night, in the middle of the night Just call my name, I'm yours to tame In the middle of the night, in the middle of the night I'm wide awake, I crave your taste All night long 'til morning comes I'm getting what is mine, you gon' get yours, oh no, ooh In the middle of the night, in the middle of the night, oh *** And just call on me, ah, just call my name Like you mean it *** In the middle of the night, in the middle of the night Just call my name, I'm yours to tame In the middle of the night, in the middle of the night I'm wide awake, I crave your taste All night long 'til morning comes I'm getting what is mine, you gon' get yours, oh In the middle of the night, in the middle of the night, oh, whoa