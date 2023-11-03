Ellie Goulding

We, we don't have to worry 'bout nothing
'Cause we got the fire, and we're burning one hell of a something
They, they gonna see us from outer space, outer space
Light it up, like we're the stars of the human race, human race
***
When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard
Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world
We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky
'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire, yeah we got the fire fire fire
***
And we gonna let it burn burn burn burn
We gonna let it burn burn burn burn
Gonna let it burn burn burn burn
We gonna let it burn burn burn burn
***
We don't wanna leave, no, we just gonna be right now, right now
And what we see, is everybody's on the floor acting crazy getting lurker to the lights out
Music's on, i'm waking up, we stop the vibe, and we bump it up
And it's over now, we got the love, there's no secret now, no secret now
***
When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard
Strike the smash, play it loud, giving love to the world
We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky
'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire, yeah we got the fire fire fire
***
And we gonna let it burn burn burn burn
We gonna let it burn burn burn burn
Gonna let it burn burn burn burn
We gonna let it burn burn burn burn
***
When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard
Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world
***
We gonna let it burn burn burn burn
Burn burn burn burn
***
We can light it up up up
So they can't put it out out out
We can light it up up up
So they can't put it out out out
We can light it up up up
So they can't put it out out out
We can light it up up up
So they can't put it out out out
***
When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard
Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world
We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky
'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire, yeah we got the fire fire fire
***
And we gonna let it burn burn burn burn
We gonna let it burn burn burn burn
Gonna let it burn burn burn burn
We gonna let it burn burn burn burn
***
When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard
Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world
We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky
Cause we got the fire, fire, fire, yeah we got the fire fire fire
***
And we gonna let it burn
Başucuma mektup bırakmış, ve gitmiş
Kısacık bir mektupla beni, terk etmiş
Ne kadar mutluyduk oysa Tanrı şahidim
Her şey dünyaya ait ben ona aitim
***
Dön, sen ne dersen de tamam
Bitmişim halim yaman
Bi' sendin derdimi anlayan
Değ, tenime gözlerinle değ
O zaman hallolur her şey
Her şey hallolur tastamam
Her şey hallolur tastamam
***
Tamam haklıydı belki de; değiştim
Söz ver ne olur hiç değişme, demiştim
O zamanlar başkaydı her şey şimdi sakinim
Bu dünyayı sevmedim ama azaldı kinim
***
Dön, sen ne dersen de tamam
Bitmişim halim yaman
Bi' sendin derdimi anlayan
Değ, tenime gözlerinle değ
O zaman hallolur her şey
Her şey hallolur tastamam
***
Her şey hallolur tastamam
***
Sensiz, yaşlanamam
Nefes alamam, ama
Bir kez sesini duysam
Senden, uzaklaşamam
Yolu bulamam, ama
Bir kez, elini tutsam
***
Dön, sen ne dersen de tamam
Bitmişim halim yaman
Bi' sendin derdimi anlayan
Değ, tenime gözlerinle değ
O zaman hallolur her şey
Her şey hallolur tastamam
***
Dön, sen ne dersen de tamam
Bitmişim halim yaman
Bi' sendin derdimi anlayan
Değ, tenime gözlerinle değ
O zaman hallolur her şey
Her şey hallolur tastamam
Her şey hallolur tastamam