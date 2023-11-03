Ellie Goulding

We, we don't have to worry 'bout nothing 'Cause we got the fire, and we're burning one hell of a something They, they gonna see us from outer space, outer space Light it up, like we're the stars of the human race, human race *** When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky 'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire, yeah we got the fire fire fire *** And we gonna let it burn burn burn burn We gonna let it burn burn burn burn Gonna let it burn burn burn burn We gonna let it burn burn burn burn *** We don't wanna leave, no, we just gonna be right now, right now And what we see, is everybody's on the floor acting crazy getting lurker to the lights out Music's on, i'm waking up, we stop the vibe, and we bump it up And it's over now, we got the love, there's no secret now, no secret now *** When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard Strike the smash, play it loud, giving love to the world We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky 'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire, yeah we got the fire fire fire *** And we gonna let it burn burn burn burn We gonna let it burn burn burn burn Gonna let it burn burn burn burn We gonna let it burn burn burn burn *** When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world *** We gonna let it burn burn burn burn Burn burn burn burn *** We can light it up up up So they can't put it out out out We can light it up up up So they can't put it out out out We can light it up up up So they can't put it out out out We can light it up up up So they can't put it out out out *** When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky 'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire, yeah we got the fire fire fire *** And we gonna let it burn burn burn burn We gonna let it burn burn burn burn Gonna let it burn burn burn burn We gonna let it burn burn burn burn *** When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky Cause we got the fire, fire, fire, yeah we got the fire fire fire *** And we gonna let it burn